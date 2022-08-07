‘Southern Charm’: Craig Conover Dishes Sewing Down South Treasure Hunt Pillows At Home Goods [Exclusive]

Craig Conover from Southern Charm loves a good treasure hunt, and finding that diamond in the rough is especially exciting.

So when his company Sewing Down South partnered with national home furnishing store Home Goods, Conover and his team sprung into action. Conover appreciated being able to expand Sewing Down South’s reach beyond online sales and his flagship store on King Street in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Shopping at Home Goods is this fun treasure hunt, and a lot of people love the store,” Conover told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think it’s a great opportunity for more people to own [Sewing Down South] pillows, so when they see one at Home Goods, that’s what excites me. It gives people a chance to have a piece of Sewing Down South.”

The treasure hunt to find Craig Conover pillows starts at Home Goods

Conover is having a blast seeing photos from customers who have found a Sewing Down South pillow at Home Goods. But he admitted that the Home Goods treasure hunt has been a little more challenging for consumers. During the launch, “They sold out really quickly,” he said. “So we know the response was really good.”

Craig Conover | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Like many high-end products sold at Home Goods, Sewing Down South pillows will likely always be a treasure hunt. But Conover wants to make sure the hunt is a little easier for customers and hopes to ramp up production so more are readily available.

Craig Conover says Home Goods pillows are the same Sewing Down South signature quality

Beyond the Southern Charm fandom, Sewing Down South customers have consistently expressed enthusiasm for the company’s quality and designs. Conover said the pillows sold at Home Goods are the exact same quality, just designs that are unique to Home Goods.

Sewing Down South Home Goods pillows | Sewing Down South

“This is an original line to Home Goods,” he explained, emphasizing that the pillow quality is the same as what is online and in the store. “So the pillows are being designed and made just for Home Goods. You’re not going to find these pillows anywhere else.”

Fans have shared photos of their Sewing Down South “finds” on social media. The adorable bumble bee pattern seems to be a favorite for many customers. Plus, customers can find other Sewing Down South designs like a sea turtle and coral pattern at Home Goods.

Sewing Down South merchandise will also be available nationwide. So fans in just about every state could possibly find Conover’s pillows at Home Goods.

Home Goods partnership gives everyone a chance to own a piece of Sewing Down South

Conover hopes the Home Goods partnership turns new consumers into Sewing Down South fans. Also, “It gives avid collectors of Sewing Down South a chance to add to their collection with the unique patterns we designed for Home Goods,” he said.

Bumble bee pillow | Sewing Down South

He said the partnership is a dream come true. “It’s the same feeling I had when HSN called,” he recalled. “That was such a badge of honor. But also the fact that only a couple of years ago, I was walking into crafting stores to buy supplies to sew the pillows. Now I can walk into the store and see our pillows. It’s a pretty crazy transformation.”

“I love being tagged in the pillows people find at Home Goods,” he added. “And it’s only growing and only getting bigger.”

Beyond Home Goods, his retail and online location, Conover said fans can also stop by the Sewing Down South booth to pick up merchandise during BravoCon 2022.

