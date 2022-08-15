‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis Envisioned Marrying Chleb Ravenell and Having More Kids

Before their breakup, Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm once believed that she and her ex-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell would get married and have children.

Dennis and Ravenell are seen struggling in their relationship on the show, briefly breaking up, but then still having communication breakdowns in their rocky relationship. Since filming the show wrapped, they parted ways for good. But prior to their split, Dennis envisioned a life with Ravenell that included marriage and children.

Kathryn thought she and Chleb would get married someday

Dennis could see herself married to Ravenell in a few years. “I can see myself marrying him,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I think that it won’t be for like another two years or so, realistically now that like.”

Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis |Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m seeing what reality is as an adult, when you’re growing with another human,” she continued. “I feel like it’ll be awhile. But I do think he is the one that I will end up with. What’s the rush? I feel like I’ve always wanted that, that like romantic story that just went like from zero to 100.”

At the time the couple was going slow with their relationship

Dennis insisted that Ravenell was “the one” for her. “And I just want this one,” she said. “I’ve said this since the beginning, I wanted to do things the right way since the beginning with him and we’ve really taken it slow. And I think that’s been a huge asset to our relationship. We didn’t just like go all in without listening to the people around us or not listening. We just did it slowly.”

She used to want a big wedding but said she just wanted to settle down. “I used to want that big extravagant, like ball gown, dress, glitter, all of the things,” she explained. “But now that I’ve gotten older, I feel like, not that I would want to elope, but I would want to have a very small gathering.”

“I don’t want a crazy dress, I want something very, minimal, you know, like a silk slip dress or something like that,” she said. “I want to present, like my marriage to the world and to myself, it’s not with the glitter and the fun and the feathers and all the crap.”

She envisioned a wedding that is, “Super spiritual. I guess I don’t need to have that like show for people to like, for me to feel like I’m happy.”

Kathryn Dennis from ‘Southern Charm’ could also see having more children with Chleb Ravenell

Dennis has two children who she shares with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel. She said she’d love to have more children and Ravenell envisioned having a son someday.

“He just kind of says, OK,” Dennis said. “He’s like, yeah, a boy and a girl. He wants a little athlete because like he played football and stuff. So he wants a little boy that he can like raise and like help play, you know, ball in the backyard and stuff. He like has that dream. And then I have my dream of just having a big family.”

RELATED: ‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis Sobs That Kids Were Taken Away – Pays $4,500 a Month to See Them