‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Dennis Sobs That Kids Were Taken Away – Pays $4,500 a Month to See Them

In a rare, emotional interview, Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm revealed she’s been gagged from being able to talk about her children and is only allowed supervised visitation – that she has to fund.

Dennis broke down when it came to talking about her children, Kensington who is 8, and St. Julien now 6. She said co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel has been a horrific rollercoaster ride, especially once Ravenel moved to Aiken, SC with his new wife and baby.

Kathryn has to pay for supervised visits with her children

Dennis and Ravenel’s children were often seen on Southern Charm in earlier seasons, even after Ravenel no longer appeared on the show. But the children are not likely to appear on the show this season.

“I get to see my kids every other weekend 9-7 supervised by someone who is appointed by the court,” Dennis said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “They type what [my kids] eat, writing what they say. They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

“I’m paying $4,000 a month,” Dennis said about what it takes to see her children.” Plus, “I have to pay [Thomas’] nanny $500 to drive them from Aiken.”

Custody changed suddenly just as Thomas and Kathryn settled custody

Dennis said the change in custody came as a shock because she thought she and Ravenel settled and were in a good place with the custody arrangement. “On almost a year anniversary of us settling the case, I get served some subtle hints that he was about to do something,” she recalled. “I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

She believes that the custody change came because she had tested positive for marijuana. The back and forth between Dennis and Ravenel surrounded her sobriety in the past. “Yeah, it was a shock to me. You know what they said to me, that I went to rehab because I had a problem with weed, that this was considered a relapse,” Dennis said.

But Dennis said this shift has everything to do with Ravenel’s move. “This whole thing was a big ploy for Thomas to move to Aiken,” she said. “Which he did immediately after he took the kids away from me. Literally, on the day I was supposed to have them and pick them up from school.”

Kathryn can’t talk about her pain on ‘Southern Charm’

Because a legal case is involved, Dennis can’t express her sadness over her children on Southern Charm. “It has been f***ing horrible,” she tearfully said. “How do I even process the fact that I don’t have them.”

In the past, Dennis and Ravenel would somehow come to an understanding when it came to their children. But now when Dennis would ask Ravenel to come to an agreement to co-parent their children, he tells her to talk to the lawyers, acting as though the situation is out of his hands.

Dennis used to regularly share photos with her children. The last family photo she posted on Instagram was in early May.

