‘Southern Charm’: Has Taylor Ann Green Finally Moved on From Shep Rose…with Austen Kroll?

Southern Charm stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose split this past summer after two years of dating. The pair called it quits because he reportedly had trouble with commitment, and she wanted to be with someone she could trust. Now, just a few months after the breakup, rumors have started swirling that claim Taylor has moved on from Shep…with Austen Kroll.

Austen Kroll comforts Taylor Ann Green | Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The ‘Southern Charm’ stars broke up because he wasn’t interested in settling down

The news broke in July that Shep and Taylor had gone their separate ways. Insiders told People magazine at the time that the split occurred because Shep wasn’t interested in being faithful to Taylor.

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” one source revealed.

“She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish,” another insider added. “He’ll regret this.”

During the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion, Shep admitted to “text messages” between him and an “old flame.” He also confessed to kissing a woman in a stairwell, but “that’s all it was.” Taylor also questioned her relationship with Shep after his reaction to a pregnancy scare. And their relationship pretty much disintegrated as season 8 progressed.

“You’re gonna high five to my pain and misery?” she asked her then-boyfriend in front of Bravo cameras. “You didn’t even ask how I felt. You just thought, like, ‘Oh, no, there was a scare. What am I gonna do?’ Like, you haven’t ever really said, ‘If you things were to ever happen, you can trust in me.'”

Is Taylor Ann Green moving on with Austen Kroll?

Less than three months after their split, it seems as though Taylor may be moving on from Shep with someone fans didn’t expect — Austen Kroll. In season 8, Austen acted like she was his little sister and questioned why she put up with Shep’s terrible behavior before they eventually broke up. He even called Shep a “d***head” because of how he treated her.

“I definitely feel, like, a protectiveness over Taylor. I don’t want to see Taylor walked all over.” the Kings Calling Brewing founder told Bravo cameras during a September episode of Southern Charm, adding that he wanted her to “end up with a faithful man” who makes her happy.

“Someone that treats her with respect. I’m not saying that Shep doesn’t treat her with respect, but I’ve definitely been there when he hasn’t,” Austen said.

Is it possible Austen was talking about himself during that confessional? According to a tip recently submitted to celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, it appears that Taylor could, indeed, be moving on from Shep with Austen.

The ‘Southern Charm’ stars were spotted together in Charleston, South Carolina

The tip from an eyewitness claimed that Shep was at The Commodore bar recently in Charleston, South Carolina “with a brunette.” Then, an hour and a half later, Taylor and Austen showed up to the bar together.

The tipster didn’t reveal much about what happened at the bar, other than “Austen and Taylor stayed until closing.” They also claimed that the duo was on the sidewalk together to get an Uber at the end of the night.

Could this mean a new romance is brewing between Austen and Taylor? Fans will have to wait and see.

Part two of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion airs Thursday, October 13 on Bravo.

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Will Comment on Her Absence From ‘Southern Charm’ But Will Not Talk About Showing Up to Film With Visible Injuries