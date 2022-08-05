‘Southern Charm’: Whitney Sudler-Smith Just Got Fired as Patricia Altschul’s Butler – Meet Randy

Whitney Sudler-Smith is no longer playing butler for mom Patricia Altschul on Southern Charm. Months after butler Michael Kelcourse‘s spinal cord stroke, Sudler-Smith had to step in to perform various butler tasks including dog walking and cocktail making.

But there’s a new butler in town – meet Randy. And while Altschul said she could never replace Kelcourse, Randy is temporarily handling the butler duties a little (a lot) better than her son.

Patricia Altschul hired a new butler – meet Randy

Southern Charm fans “met” Randy during the latest Southern Charm episode when Shep Rose came by for a visit with his dog Little Craig. Randy arrived during the meeting to bring Altschul her cocktail. “Have you met Randy?” she asked Rose.

Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith

“So Randy is doing a good job?” Rose asked Altschul.

And while Altschul said Randy is doing a good job, she added, “I mean no one will ever take Michael’s place. But he’s been good.”

Sudler-Smith piped in, “He’s been helping alleviate my duties as the official dog walker.”

“Randy is a lovely man,” Altschul said in a confessional. “He is a server. He fixes drinks. It’s so much better than Whitney.” Cameras flashed to a frustrated Sudler-Smith trying to navigate life as his mother’s servant – and nobody was overly thrilled.

What is Whitney Sudler-Smith doing now?

Relieved of his butler duties, Sudler-Smith has more time to continue behind the camera on Southern Charm where he acts as executive producer. Plus, he’s also currently producing a new documentary about the American beauty pageant industry, called Mrs. America.

Sudler-Smith shared the announcement in Variety on Instagram. He captioned the photo: “Excited to work with this amazing crew.”

Director Penny Lane told Variety,” I cannot wait to immerse myself in the world of Mrs. America – past, present and future. What an incredible opportunity to learn and think deeply about womanhood, marriage and American values. Plus, sequins! So many sequins!”

Where is Patricia Altschul’s butler Michael today?

Kelcourse abruptly suffered a spinal cord stroke in 2021 and was immediately hospitalized. “Michael had what is known as a spinal stroke, so he is paralyzed from the chest down, which kind of struck me in the heart,” Altschul told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I’m still shocked by the whole thing, because he had been with us for 18 years. My longest marriage lasted 15 years, so Michael is the most stable relationship I’ve ever had.”

After several months in a rehabilitation facility, Kelcourse moved to Sarasota, Florida so he could be close to family. Before he moved south, he told Cameran Eubanks that he wanted to use his health crisis to help others.

“Michael is one of the most amazing and incredible people that I’ve ever met,” Eubanks told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “When this happened to him, I was able to go visit him in the hospital before he left for his rehab center and he said to me with tears in his eyes, he said, ‘Cameran, this happened to me for a reason.’ And he said, ‘I’m going to use the rest of my life to inspire people and help others.’”

Kelcourse spends his days in Florida but misses his Southern Charm family. He recently posted a photo with one of Altschul’s dogs. “I really miss peaches she and I had such a bond Mrs. Altschul sent me a peaches pillow to remember her by from the HSN collection,” he wrote. Adding, “I miss everyone so much.”

