‘Southern Hospitality’: Bringing up the Peanut Butter Gossip Was an ‘A**hole Move,’ Maddi Says [Exclusive]

The now-infamous peanut butter remark Bradley Carter made on Bravo‘s Southern Hospitality wasn’t exactly news to the cast, including Maddi Reese, but making the remark on camera certainly left several people cringing.

Feeling backed up against the wall, Carter hit back when the cast dragged him for hooking up with returning Republic employee Reagan, while he was dating Reese’s roommate Sierra. Reese was especially pushing the narrative, so in a retaliatory move, Carter blurted out that Emmy Sharrett not only hooked up with Reese’s boyfriend Trevor but was most recently, “Licking peanut butter off of his d*** and that’s cool?” Carter said.

The table of friends exploded, appearing shocked and embarrassed. Reese told Showbiz Cheat Sheet the peanut butter gossip was old news – but an obnoxious move on Carter’s part to bring it up on camera.

Maddi says the ‘Southern Hospitality’ cast already knew about the peanut butter rumor

Reese said her roommate Sierra was pretty hurt when Carter hooked up with Reagan. “Reagan and Brad were coming to work every day looking at Sierra in the eye. Looking us all in the eye,” Reese said in a confessional. “And my friend was really f***ing hurt.”

So when Carter blurted out the peanut butter rumor about her close friend and boyfriend it was Carter’s way of trying to blow up the conversation.

“We already knew about that. I think most people did,” she said about the rumor. “So for that to be brought up and thrown in our faces was kind of just like an a**hole move. Especially when we all knew and talked about it. So it was kind of one of those things where it’s like we’re kind of sitting there like, are you going to be an a**hole right now and bring this up?”

“I think that the peanut butter narrative is over, especially because we already knew and talked about this,” she added.

Other Republic workers not on ‘Southern Hospitality’ were involved in the drama

Similar to the intertwined friendships and romances on Vanderpump Rules, Reese said personal and work lives lines get pretty blurred.

“I feel like there was just a lot of drama at work,” she shared. “There were a lot of people who necessarily weren’t on the show that had problems with [Carter]. And my best friend and my roommate and my coworker had a really big problem. And I feel like I was that voice.”

“Especially seeing how hurt it made people feel when Brad cheated on her,” she continued. “But my thing was going on presently. So that’s where it was really hard for me not to get involved or have a voice. The girls at Republic and the people that work there like I will always be loyal. Like they will always have my back and I’ll have theirs. Even when Trevor and I broke up they were making his life a living hell [laughs].”.

“But I will own that it didn’t involve me, so I shouldn’t have inserted myself so much into, you know, their relationship. But I also felt like my roommate and my coworker, you know, deserved some clarity.”

Why did Maddi tell Brad’s girlfriend to ‘protect her heart’?

Carter confronted Reese for telling someone he was dating to “protect” her “heart.” Reese witnessed Carter hooking up with someone else and felt some responsibility to offer a cryptic warning to the person he was dating.

“Kayla also was a really good friend of mine,” Reese said about the person Carter was dating. “So for her to come up to me Republic and just start talking to me about how she was dating Brad and all this stuff and like asking me questions about it, I kind of just like choked and I was like, ‘You know, girl, have fun. Protect your heart. Like, I’m going to get back to work.’ I mean, so for that to blow up or for Brad to confront me about that, I was kind of confused.”

“Like, I didn’t say anything,” she insisted. “All I said really was protect your heart. And I said what I said, and I didn’t tell her anything or say anything. And so that’s where I kind of don’t have a regret for that. But I will own that I shouldn’t have gotten as involved with maybe their relationship.”

Peter Pan syndrome on ‘Southern Hospitality’

Reese admitted that the Peter Pan behavior seen on Southern Charm hasn’t changed in recent years. “These men in this city are really big players,” she shared. “I feel like people are even shocked about some things that went down. But it’s very normal for the nightlife going out scene in Charleston.”

“It’s just like a lot of Peter Pan syndromes,” she said. “A lot of not committing, not growing up and I just feel like my relationship really got such a hard time. And I felt so pushed away by some of my cast members that were doing even worse things. So that’s where I feel like it was really hard on me not to, like, explode about it. But I shouldn’t really have gotten as involved as I should have.”

The Southern Hospitality Season 1 finale is on Bravo on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.