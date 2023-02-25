‘Speechless’ May Not Be Dan + Shay’s Most Popular Song

Whether it’s at a wedding or on the radio, Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” is among the music duo’s most popular hits. There are other tracks, however, that earned Grammy Awards and millions of Spotify streams — “10,000 Hours” among them.

What is ‘Speechless’ by Dan + Shay about?

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Speechless’ during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The country duo of Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers released “Speechless” in 2018, later adding the track to their self-titled album. The lyrics detailed a woman in a dress. Dan + Shay even revealed “Speechless” was inspired by their wives at the end of the aisle on their respective wedding days.

“It’s always on a night like tonight,” the chorus states. “I thank God you can read my mind / ‘Cause when you look at me with those eyes / I’m speechless. Starin’ at you, standin’ there, in that dress / What it’s doin’ to me, ain’t a secret / ‘Cause watchin’ you is all that I can do / And I’m speechless.”

The official “Speechless” music video followed a similar theme, earning over 125 million views. This original became one of the group’s best-known songs, propelling them into the popular country music scene.

Why ‘Speechless’ by Dan + Shay is popular

With a reputation for playing at fan weddings, “Speechless” is among Dan + Shay’s most popular songs. This original won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. On Spotify, this track holds over 440 million plays.

When it debuted in 2018, the track jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Years later, the duo released “You” inspired by the story of “Speechless.”

“For us, I feel like this is kind of ‘Speechless’ part two,” Shay Mooney said (via Taste of Country). “‘Speechless’ was about seeing your wife walk down the aisle for the first time and that moment, and this is that second part. This is forever love. This is down the road of, ‘I’ve got you and only you for the rest of our life.'”

What is Dan + Shay’s most popular song?

“Speechless” isn’t the only Dan + Shay song with a Grammy win, as these artists received Best Country Duo/Group Performance awards for “Tequila” and “10,000 Hours.” “Glad You Exist” also earned a nomination in the same category.

On Spotify, the Dan + Shay original with the most streams is “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber, clocking in at almost 900 million plays. Their second most streamed song is “Tequila” with over 520 million Spotify plays.

Dan + Shay also has some impressive collaborations under their belt — including Bieber. Also on Dan + Shay is “Keeping Score,” featuring Kelly Clarkson. They also partnered with Kelly Clarkson for the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture) soundtrack, performing a version of “Only Us.”

“From the Ground Up,” “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” and “All to Myself” are also among the band’s most popular songs. Now, music by Dan + Shay is available on most major streaming platforms.