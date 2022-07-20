What Are the Spice Girls Doing Now in 2022?

The ’90s were a defining moment for music and popular culture. The period produced industry legends like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and the British pop group sensation Spice Girls. The Spice Girls helped revolutionize the UK music industry with their girl power message reasoning deeply with fans.

The Spice Girls, 1996 | Tim Roney/Getty Images

In 2000 however, the group announced that they would be going their separate ways, disheartening their fans. So what are the Spice Girls up to in 2022?

The Spice Girls broke several records during their heydays

The Spice Girls became famous when their hit song “Wannabe” dropped. The song was a single on their self-titled debut album, which sold three million copies in their home country and 23 million units globally.

Spotify announced in 2016 that “Wannabe” had been streamed for the equivalent of 1000 years. During the height of their success, the Spice Girls became the bestselling girl group of all time, with brand endorsements and album sales reaching an estimated $800 million by 1998. The girls released songs like “Say You’ll Be There,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Stop.”

Since their breakup, the group has toured twice. The Return of the Spice Girls in 2008 and Spice World in 2019 were successes winning a Billboard Live Music Award for the highest grossing engagements.

What are the Spice Girls up to now in 2022?

The Spice Girls have since moved on with their lives, so what are they up to today? Mel B was a judge on America’s Got Talent and was recently honored by Prince William for her work in charity. Her Spice sister Beckham dressed her for the occasion.

Scary Spice, aka Mel B, also gave a surprise celebrity appearance on Netflix’s The Circle alongside Baby Spice, aka Emma Bunton. Speaking of Bunton, SCMP reports that she got married in 2021 to partner Jade Jones. She is also a published author and owns a baby products company.

Beckham is perhaps the most famous of the girls. She is married to former footballer David Beckham and owns a fashion line and beauty company. Mel C has been actively recording and has participated in Dancing with The Stars.

The history of the Spice Girls

Many bands usually form organically through friends who share a mutual love for music. However, the Spice Girls were different as they were a product of two music managers, Chris and Bob Herbert, who were looking for an all-girl band to go head-to-head with the many boy bands at the time.

The managers ran through 400 potential singers and settled on five girls, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton. The group wasn’t originally known as the Spice Girls but was called Touch.

Mel C reportedly said that group was bland back then in its original name, and it wasn’t until they all began leaning toward their personalities that they started getting successful. The name Spice was the brainchild of Halliwell, who came up with it once they switched management.

They also reportedly got rid of another band member called Mel Coloma because her voice overpowered the others. After getting rid of Coloma, they brought in Beckham and Bunton, who ended up becoming the match that we all know and love.

