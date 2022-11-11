‘Spirited’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Ryan Reynolds Film

Jingling onto screens this holiday season, Spirited offers a unique retelling of Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol. Starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the story follows a man who must re-examine his life when the Ghost of Christmas Present confronts him. Spirited premieres in theaters nationwide on November 11 and on Apple TV+ on November 18. Sean Anders directs the musical/comedy, featuring some familiar and lesser-known actors. Here’s a guide to the Spirited cast and characters.

Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present

Will Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present (or simply “Present”), the main ghost in the story.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member is known for starring in numerous hit comedies. They including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), The Other Guys (2010), and Get Hard (2015). Ferrell is also no stranger to holiday films, having starred in the iconic 2003 movie Elf.

Ryan Reynolds as Clint Briggs

Ryan Reynolds plays Clint Briggs, a businessman who gets a visit from Present. Briggs is the movie’s equivalent of Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol.

Reynolds has starred in various comedies, including National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2003) and The Proposal (2005). More recently, the actor has gained international recognition in superhero movies. In 2011, he starred in DC’s Green Lantern. And for the past several years, he has played Marvel’s wisecracking antihero in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Octavia Spencer as Clint Briggs’ colleague

Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer plays Kimberly, the executive vice president at Briggs’ workplace.

Spencer is famous for her roles in dramas such as The Help (2011), Hidden Figures (2016), and The Shape of Water (2017). She has also appeared in TV series such as CBS’ Mom, Fox’s Red Band Society, and Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told.

Joe Tippett as Jacob Marley

Joe Tippett plays Jacob Marley, Briggs’ business partner. In the original A Christmas Carol, Jacob Marley’s ghost visits Ebenezer Scrooge to tell him about the imminent visits from other spirits.

Tippett has appeared in popular series such as NBC’s Rise and HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Aimee Carrero as Nora

Aimee Carrero plays Nora. As of this writing, not much is known about her role, but according to photos from Just Jared Jr., she has at least one scene with Reynolds.

Carrero rose to prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s with roles on Freeform shows such as Lincoln Heights, Greek, Baby Daddy, and Young & Hungry. From 2016 to 2020, she was the voice of the Disney princess Elena on the shows Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First. More recently, Carrero has voiced Adora/She-Ra for the animated Netflix series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Marlow Barkley as Wren

13-year-old Marlow Barkley plays Wren in Spirited. The actor is best known for appearing on the ABC show Single Parents as Sophie Cooper. She has also done voice acting on South Park and Disney’s Amphibia.

In addition to Spirited, Barkley appears in another 2022 holiday movie, Slumberland, starring Jason Mamoa. The film also premieres nationwide on November 11.

