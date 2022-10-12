‘Spy x Family’ and 4 Animes to Watch – Recommended by Stray Kids

Even global K-Pop groups need downtime to watch K-dramas and animes on their bucket list. One of the top boy groups taking the music industry by storm is Stray Kids. Just as BTS recommended their top K-dramas to ARMY, Stray Kids also gave Stays a good list of animes to binge-watch. It is no surprise that Stray Kids have gotten hooked on some anime favorites like Spy x Family.

K-Pop group Stray Kids attend Show Champion | via JYP Entertainment

‘My Dress-Up Darling’ had Bang Chan blushing

There is nothing like a good romance that even had Bang Chan’s cheeks heat up. During Chan’s Room Ep 150 on VLive, Stays asked if he has watched any recent animes. My Dress-Up Darling was originally a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda and serialized in 2018. In 2022, CloverWorks developed the 10-installment manga into an anime.

Wakana Gojo is an ordinary high school student but has a secret love for Hina dolls. While ambitious to become a master craftsman, he is closed off due to ridicule for his passion. One day, his classmate Marin Kitagawa runs into him while using a sewing machine. Impressed by his skills, she asks him to help create cosplay outfits. While hesitant, Wakana agrees. The anime develops a soon-to-be romance.

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a favorite anime among many Stray Kids members

Stays know very well that Lee Know is a big anime fan, with one of his favorites being Sailor Moon. But one anime is popular among many Stray Kids members like Lee Know and Bang Chan. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has often been regarded by Lee Know, and in Chan’s Room Ep. 54 on VLive, the Stray Kids leader also praised the anime.

The 2018 anime by CrunchyRoll was originally a Japanese fantasy light novel series by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. Its title can be a little misleading, but the storyline is full of intrigue. Satoru Mikami is an ordinary office worker in Tokyo. One day, he is stabbed by an assailant and wakes up reincarnated as a slime in a foreign world. With unique abilities, he gathers allies to form his own nation.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ takes fans into a dark fantasy of demons, family, and more

Stray Kids being a fan of Demon Slayer comes as no surprise for Stays or anime fans. Regarding some of the industry’s most recognized works, Demon Slayer is in the top 10. The song ‘Muddy Water’ by Felix, Han, Hyunjun, and Changbin in the Maniac album refers to the anime.

Demon Slayer was first a manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. In 2018, Ufotable developed a popular first season that also led to a sequel movie. A second season aired from October 2021 to February 2022, with a third confirmed for production.

The anime follows Tanjiro Kamado, the sole breadwinner of his family, after his father’s death. When arriving home from work one day, he finds his family slaughtered, with his sister surviving. But she has turned into a demon with the ability to still feel human emotions. Tanjiro is taken in to train as a demon slayer to save his sister and take revenge for his family.

‘One Piece’ is a favorite anime among Stray Kids members Lee Know, Han, and Bang Chan

During a Chan’s Room VLive, Bang Chan commented that many fans see 3Racha as the trio group of Luffy, Sabo, and Ace from One Piece. Throughout the years, it has been clear that the Stray Kids members are fans of the anime. As a child, Lee Know was a fan of the original manga series.

It is difficult for non-anime fans not to have heard of One Piece. The manga series was written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. Since the manga and anime, created in 1999, have been in production, creating one of the best and highest-grossing franchises of all time.

The story focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber. His idol inspires him to venture into the East Blue Sea to find a mythical treasure called the One Piece. Luffy also sets out to claim himself as King of the Pirates. Along the way, he forms a dynamic crew and faces bounty hunters, peril, criminal organizations, and more.

‘Spy x Family’ follows a spy who creates a fake family for a mission

During Chan’s Room Ep. 159, Bang Chan closed out his VLive with a song, but not just any song. The Stray Kids leader played “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino from the popular anime Spy x Family. According to Koreaboo, Han is also a big fan. During a Tumblr interview, Han answered Anya Forger if he could have dinner with a fictional character.

Spy x Family is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo and serialized since 2019. The storyline was then turned into a popular anime in 2022 and gets a second season. Fans follow the main character, the codename Twilight, as he is sent on an important mission. But the only way to get close to his target is by posing as part of a loving family. He creates the alias Loid Forger and adopts an orphan girl named Anya and a wife, Yor Briar. Unknown to him, Anya has telepathic abilities, and Yor is a professional assassin.

