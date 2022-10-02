‘Spy x Family’ Episode 14 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Spy x Family has returned for its second cour, and the anime is off to a thrilling start. Twilight is tasked with stopping a terrorist attack during Spy x Family Episode 13, and the rest of the Forgers inadvertently find themselves caught up in the plot as well. In fact, Yor and Anya may wind up stopping the enemies without Twilight’s help. So, what is the release date and time for Spy x Family Episode 14?

Yor and Anya in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 debut every Saturday, airing first in Japan and then heading to Crunchyroll shortly after. As such, Spy x Family Episode 14 is slated to arrive on Saturday, Oct. 8. When each installment becomes available will depend on your region.

Here’s what time to expect Spy x Family Episode 14 on Crunchyroll in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Oct. 2)

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can also check out Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to determine when the anime will stream near you.

Spy x Family fans won’t want to miss next week’s installment, as Spy x Family Episode 13 left Yor and Twilight mid-fight.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 13, “Project Apple.”]

‘Spy x Family’ Episode 13 introduces the Forger family’s dog

The excitement might be too much for Anya ? pic.twitter.com/TFT2p0xpTo — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 1, 2022

That’s right, Spy x Family Episode 13 jumped right into the action, mixing the Forger family’s search for a dog with a plot to assassinate a foreign minister. Twilight’s called in to prevent the latter from taking place, removing him from his family for most of the episode. Of course, Anya still manages to get wrapped up in the whole thing. When she comes across the big, white dog we met during Spy x Family Part 1, she follows him — and winds up in the terrorists’ lair.

Thankfully, the Forgers’ pup-to-be can see into the future, the result of experiments dubbed Project Apple. He and Anya manage to escape the terrorists, all of whom seem fine with disposing of their toddler-aged witness. Fortunately, the pair buys enough time running until Yor arrives. And the latest chapter ends with the Thorn Princess coming out.

It’s possible that Yor will take care of the terrorists for Twilight in Spy x Family Episode 14, even if she doesn’t know it. So, what else can we expect from next week’s installment?

What to expect when ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 14 arrives

With the trailer for Spy x Family Part 2 focusing primarily on a terrorist attack, there’s likely a threat beyond the group of men Yor is fighting — so fans can probably expect from this storyline next week.

The preview for Spy x Family Episode 14 doesn’t reveal much about where things are headed, though it does briefly show Yor’s brother. Twilight mentioned that the Secret Police were investigating the same group of terrorists, so Yuri could get involved. Hopefully, he won’t run into his sister’s husband. That would lead to some awkward questions.

Anya also appears to be struggling in next week’s Spy x Family, though it’s hard to say what’s wrong. A shot from the preview shows her with an expression of terror. Judging by the background, she may be glimpsing into the future through her fluffy new friend.

We’ll have to wait to find out what Anya sees — and to learn how Twilight’s mission pans out. Fans won’t want to miss the coming episodes of Spy x Family Part 2.

Spy x Family Episode 14 debuts on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Oct. 8.

