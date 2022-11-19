‘Spy x Family’ Episode 21 Preview: Who Is the White-Haired Woman From Loid’s Workplace?

Spy x Family Part 2 has spent recent episodes focused on Anya Forger’s time at Eden College, and the anime’s latest sees her accompanying Loid to work for a school project. The series hilariously contrasts Loid’s fake job as a psychiatrist with his real profession: espionage. And apparently, Twilight’s not the only spy using the hospital as a front. He and Anya run into a colleague this week, and the preview for Spy x Family Episode 21 promises she’ll return. So, what else do we know about the next chapter?

Twilight in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Hulu, so we can expect episode 21 to debut on Nov. 26. The coming installment is titled “Nightfall/First Fit of Jealousy,” which offers some context clues about what the next mission holds.

As for what time you can catch Spy x Family Episode 21 on Nov. 26, it’s dependent on where you live. Here’s when the next installment arrives in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Sunday)

For those outside of the time zones listed above, Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter proves a handy tool for determining when new episodes come out near you.

With Spy x Family promising to introduce a new character next week, fans won’t want to miss out on the Forgers’ next adventure. And we get a glimpse of the newcomer in Spy x Family Episode 20 — but who exactly is Twilight’s white-haired colleague?

Episode 20 sees Anya Forger accompanying her father to work

It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" in SPY x FAMILY!! pic.twitter.com/Q934TvGjZT — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) November 19, 2022

That’s right, Spy x Family Episode 20 teases what’s to come by introducing the anime’s newest character during Loid and Anya’s trip to the hospital. Anya Forger accompanies her father to work so she can write about his profession for school. And although Twilight’s mysterious colleague doesn’t make it into Anya’s report, the series makes a point of spotlighting her.

When Loid leaves Anya in his office, he’s approached by a white-haired woman. And he notes that other members of his organization use the hospital as a front, confirming that this newcomer is another spy. She seems interested in Anya, which raises questions and red flags about what’s to come.

Spy x Family Episode 21 will dig deeper into the anime’s new character, as its preview features her several times. How she factors into the Forgers’ story remains to be seen. However, next week’s title and preview allow us to speculate a bit.

The preview for ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 21 promises we’ll see Twilight’s white-haired colleague again

Spy x Family Episode 21 promises to expand on its latest character introduction, with the preview focusing primarily on the white-haired woman Twilight calls his colleague. It looks like she’ll show up at the Forger residence during the next installment. And none of the show’s leads look particularly happy to see her, so her visit may prove an unwelcome one.

We don’t have a name for this new character yet, but episode 21’s title holds a clue. With spies like Twilight and Daybreak pulling their codenames from the time of day, we’d guess that “Nightfall” is the name Spy x Family‘s mystery woman goes by.

As for the second half of the title — which alludes to jealousy — it seems Yor may feel threatened by this newcomer. One moment from the preview sees her staring at a reflection of Loid and Nightfall speaking. She seems unhappy, so the anime could finally realize there’s something between Yor and Loid.

Of course, we’ll have to keep watching to know for sure.

Spy x Family Episode 21 debuts on Crunchyroll and Hulu on Saturday, Nov. 26.

