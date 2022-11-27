‘Spy x Family’ Episode 22 Preview: Getting to Know Nightfall

Spy x Family Part 2 is approaching its end, and the anime is throwing viewers deeper into the Westalian Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) before it concludes its latest cour. We’ve seen Twilight’s dealings with the Handler throughout Spy x Family Season 1. However, this week’s installment introduces a new colleague: Nightfall. Judging by the preview for Spy x Family Episode 22, she’ll play a bigger part in the series going forward. In fact, we’ll get to know her better during the next chapter.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 21, “Nightfall/First Fit of Jealousy.”]

Twilight in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 release on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday, with episode 22 slated for Dec. 3. The title of next week’s installment is “The Campbelldon Underground Tennis Tournament.” And it looks like that will be something Twilight and Nigthfall participate in for their WISE mission.

As for when Spy x Family hits Crunchyroll and Hulu, each episode’s release tiime depends on where you live. Here’s when to expect Spy x Family Episode 22 in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Sunday)

If you don’t see your time zone above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Calculator to see when Spy x Family debuts near you. After meeting Nightfall, it looks like we’ll see her and Twilight in action. That’s bound to be worth a watch.

Episode 21 reveals the true intentions of Twilight’s WISE colleague, Nightfall

When it comes to family, Yor always tries her best ?

Spy x Family Episode 21 introduced Fiona Frost, also known as Nightfall by her colleagues at WISE. A trainee of Twilight’s, Nightfall is tasked with accompanying him on a mission. And when she shows up to deliver that news, it becomes clear she’s got feelings for her colleague. In fact, she wanted to play his pretend wife for Operation Strix — and she certainly has strong feelings about Yor doing it instead.

As such, Nightfall may prove a problem for Yor and Anya, neither of whom are thrilled about her entrance into their lives. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Twilight is budging on his family choices. But he’ll have to spend time with Nightfall moviing forward, and that could cause drama between him and Yor.

That may start as soon as next week, as the preview for Spy x Family Episode 22 sees Twilight and Nightfall embarking on their mission. Yor looks a bit concerned about it, but hopefully, she’ll realize she doesn’t need to be.

Preview and predictions for ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 22

The preview for Spy x Family Episode 22 reveals one major detail about Twilight’s mission with Nightfall: that it will involve a tennis tournament. The two gear up to play the sport, but it’s not entirely clear what they’re accomplishing by doing so. If we had to guess, there’s probably some high-profile figure they need to keep an eye on. The preview shows several new characters, but it doesn’t share who they are.

We also see Anya and Bond practicing tennis outdoors, and there’s a glimpse of a discouraged Yor standing between Twilight and Nightfall. Perhaps the whole family is going to watch the tournament. But Yor may not approve of Twilight’s latest friendship, and Nightfall will likely go out of her way to make the other woman jealous.

Whether that causes a rift between Twilight and Yor remains to be seen. We’ll have to keep watching to see how the Forger family fares in the face of this newcomer.

Spy x Family Episode 22 debuts on Saturday, Dec. 3.

