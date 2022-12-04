‘Spy x Family’ Episode 23 Preview: Can Twilight and Nightfall Still Win the Tennis Tournament?

Spy x Family Part 2 is quickly approaching its end, and the anime has opened new possibilities with its latest mission. Twilight and Nightfall partake in a tennis tournament to get closer to their latest target. And that target could point them to clues about the East’s secrets — information that may tie into Anya Forger’s past. Needless to say, things could get interesting. But first, the pair needs to win their tennis tournament. So, when does Spy x Family Episode 23 come out?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 22, “The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon.”]

Twilight in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

New episodes of Spy x Family stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday, which means episode 23 will arrive on Dec. 10. The next chapter is titled “The Unwavering Path,” which likely references Twilight and Nightfall’s dedication to their jobs — though it could allude to Nightfall’s obsession with her colleague as well.

What time Spy x Family Episode 23 becomes available to stream depends on where you live. Here’s when to look for the next chapter in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Sunday)

If you don’t see your time zone listed above, use Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator to learn when Spy x Family drops near you. With this week’s installment leaving things on a bit of a cliffhanger, you’ll no doubt want to tune in.

Episode 22 sent Twilight and Nightfall on an important mission

Spy x Family Episode 22 sends Twilight and Nightfall on an “undercover mission,” one that sees them playing tennis in order to track down a painting. The painting in question — or “target,” if you will — is owned by a wealthy businessman named Cavi Campbell. And Nightfall believes it may contain clues about the location of Eastern secrets.

Interestingly enough, Nightfall mentions human experiments while discussing those secrets. It’s too soon to say if such records could reveal more about Anya’s powers. However, given where Bond got his abilities from, it doesn’t seem like a huge jump.

In order to get closer to Cavi Campbell’s painting, Twilight and Nightfall sign up for his underground tennis tournament. The pair makes an impressive show of wiping out their opponents. However, the man in charge is rigging the game against them. Ahead of their match against his kids, Cavi uses the vents in their waiting room to drug them. Twilight and Nightfall notice, but their fate is inescapable.

Needless to say, they’re not functioning as well as they should be when the final match begins. Episode 22 concludes about halfway through it. Can Twilight and Nightfall manage a victory when Spy x Family Episode 23 arrives?

Can Twilight and Nightfall win the game in ‘Spy x Family’ Episode 23?

With poison slowing Twilight and Nightfall down, do they stand a chance of winning the tennis tournament in Spy x Family Episode 23? The pair have likely operated under more challenging circumstances — something Cavi hasn’t considered, since he doesn’t know their true identities.

Needless to say, we’d guess the two will pull through somehow. The preview for episode 23 sees Twilight moving normally again. It also shows a very agitated Cavi Campbell.

More surprising is the brief look at someone with a gun, which suggests Cavi may go to dangerous lengths to win his bets. We’ll have to tune in to see what that’s all about — but hopefully, our main characters make it out of the situation unharmed.

