‘Spy x Family’ Episode 24 Preview: What’s Wrong With Yor and Loid Forger?

Spy x Family is nearing the end of its second cour, and the anime has yet to dig too deeply into Operation Strix — or the political tensions necessitating it. Recent episodes of Spy x Family brought Nightfall into the picture, vowing that she’ll become a rival of sorts for Yor Forger. But with Nightfall and Twilight’s tennis tournament over and done with, it’s hard to say what’s next for the series. When does Spy x Family Episode 24 come out, and what can fans expect from season 1’s penultimate episode?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 23, “The Unwavering Path.”]

The Forger family in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

The release schedule for Spy x Family Part 2 sees new episodes of the anime hitting Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday. That means Spy x Family Episode 24 will arrive on the streaming platforms on Dec. 17.

According to the preview for episode 24, its title will be “The Role of a Mother and Wife/Shopping With Friends.” The first half suggests Yor may be reassessing her place in the Forger family. And after “The Unwavering Path,” that isn’t a total surprise.

As for what time fans can anticipate Spy x Family Episode 24, that depends on where you live. Find the release times for Spy x Family based on region below:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Sunday)

If you don’t see your time zone on the list above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator to learn when you can watch Spy x Family where you live. As we head into the end of season 1, viewers won’t want to miss the remaining missions from the Forger family.

‘The Unwavering Path’ brought Yor Forger and Fiona Frost’s rivalry to the forefront

Get ready for Yor vs. Fiona!! ? pic.twitter.com/uNzmvkwm6Q — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) December 10, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 23, “The Unwavering Path,” picks up where the previous installment leaves off: with Twilight and Nightfall locked in an intense tennis tournament. Despite cheating from the other team, the duo manages to make a comeback. They defeat Cavi Campbell’s children and are given the opportunity to claim something from his art collection. The painting they’ve come for — the Lady in the Sun — is the only thing that’s off-limits. Of course, the spies manage to steal it and slip a duplicate in its frame.

Hilariously enough, their efforts don’t amount to much. When Twilight visits the Handler later in the episode, he learns that the code on the Lady in the Sun doesn’t expose any Eastern secrets. Instead, it points to Colonel Erik Zacharis’ obsession with theatre. It led to a “war” between the colonel and his wife, hence all the secrecy. So, it doesn’t look like Twilight or his organization will learn about the East’s military experiences — or the origin of Anya Forger’s telepathic powers.

After their work is done, Nightfall drives Twilight home, dropping him off in the park to avoid suspicion. They find Yor and Anya practicing tennis there, and Nightfall challenges Yor to a match. As you can imagine, she underestimates Yor’s strength. The Thorn Princess comes out as she serves the ball, and Nightfall eventually leaves in shame. However, she vows to return for a “revenge” match. And her presence seems to leave Yor on edge.

It looks like Yor’s sour mood may continue into Spy x Family Episode 24, as she ends this week’s chapter frowning. What does the preview tell us about the Forger family’s status during their next mission?

‘Spy x Family’ Episode 24

Now that we know when and where to watch Spy x Family Episode 24, let’s dig into the preview for “The Role of a Mother and Wife/Shopping With Friends.”

Nearly all of the major characters from Spy x Family make an appearance in the coming chapter. The initial look at episode 24 shows Becky Blackwell, Damian Desmond, and Franky — along with the Forger family, of course.

Anya looks like she’s having a great time with Franky and Becky in the preview, and her final shot with the latter explains the “Shopping With Friends” piece of the title. It looks like Anya and Becky will play a game of dress-up soon, which is bound to be hilarious.

Less clear is what’s happening with Yor and Loid Forger, both of whom look shocked in the preview. If the story follows the Spy x Family manga, the pair may assess their fake marriage — and Yor’s place in the family. It looks like Twilight may be thinking back on his own mother, too.

Needless to say, the next chapter will cover a lot of storylines ahead of Spy x Family‘s Season 1 finale. Hopefully, the Forgers come out of it on good terms.

Spy x Family Episode 24 arrives on Saturday, Dec. 17.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: 5 Anime to Watch If You Like ‘Spy x Family’