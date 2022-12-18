‘Spy x Family’ Finale Preview: Twilight Meets His Target in Episode 25

Spy x Family‘s second cour is nearing its end, and it looks like the anime will showcase an important meeting during its upcoming finale. Twilight’s goal during Operation Strix is to get closer to Donovan Desmond, a feat he hasn’t yet accomplished. It looks like that will change in Spy x Family Episode 25, which will finally introduce Operation Strix’s target in the flesh.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Spy x Family Episode 24, “The Role of a Mother and Wife/Shopping With Friends.”]

Twilight in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

With the Spy x Family Part 2 finale promising to introduce Twilight’s target, fans won’t want to miss episode 25. Fortunately, it won’t be long until it starts streaming.

New episodes of Spy x Family Part 2 drop every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Hulu, so the next should arrive on Dec. 24. It will be titled “First Contact,” a fitting description for the chapter that will bring Twilight’s path crashing into Donovan Desmond’s.

As for what time new episodes of Spy x Family debut, it depends on your region. Expect “First Contact” to hit streaming platforms at these times in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Sunday)

If you don’t see your time zone listed above, Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator can determine when the next chapter drops near you. After a wholesome episode 24, Spy x Family will end its first season with the promise of more to come. And we’re sure to miss the characters Spy x Family Part 2 has spent so much time fleshing out.

‘Spy x Family’ Episode 24 highlights the anime’s characters and their relationships

Spy x Family Episode 24 didn’t do much to set the stage for the anime’s season 1 finale. However, it did remind us why we love these characters — and their relationships — so dang much.

The first half of episode 24 sees Yor and Loid addressing their fake marriage, as tensions between the two characters are at an all-time high. Nightfall’s introduction leaves Yor feeling concerned about her place in the Forger family. And Yor’s sour mood weighs on Loid, who wants to reassure her that he’s still interested in their arrangement. That eventually leaves him with a swollen face, but the two work it out. As such, it looks like the Forger family’s setup is safe for now.

The latter half of Spy x Family Episode 24, dubbed “Shopping With Friends,” builds upon Anya’s friendship with Becky. The two go shopping together, and Becky’s backstory — and trouble making friends — is revealed. The pair leaves the department store closer than they were previously.

And even if Anya is no closer to impressing Damian Desmond, it looks like Twilight will meet his father soon.

The ‘Spy x Family’ finale will mark a milestone for Operation Strix

SPY x FAMILY Anime ends with episode 25! ?



✨More: https://t.co/iAWrJuLemr pic.twitter.com/D4T5V0fLVS — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 13, 2022

That’s right, Spy x Family Episode 25 promises the encounter the anime has been building to for its entire first season. The preview for the Spy x Family finale shows that Twilight will meet Donovan Desmond — though it’s not clear what circumstances the pair will cross paths under. We know Donovan doesn’t go out in public very often, so could something with Damian bring him out into the open?

Hopefully, Anya doesn’t punch the Second Son in the face again.

We’ll have to keep watching to see how Twilight’s first meeting with Desmond fares. Whatever happens, it should set up Spy x Family Season 2 nicely — assuming the anime is renewed for another batch of episodes.

Spy x Family Episode 25 debuts on Saturday, Dec. 24.

