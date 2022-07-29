‘Spy x Family’ Part 2 Hits Netflix in October 2022, but Not in the U.S.

TL;DR:

Spy x Family Part 2 will come to Netflix in October 2022, but only in certain regions.

The new episodes of Spy x Family will not be available to U.S. subscribers as they air.

In the U.S., the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Yor, Anya, and Loid Forger in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha

Spy x Family made its debut during the spring 2022 anime season, and the show quickly became a hit. With its hilarious premise — which sees a spy, assassin, and telepath unwittingly living under the same roof — there was little doubt it would prove an entertaining ride. And with the first cour ending, fans are eager to get their hands on Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2. In certain regions, they’ll be able to watch Spy x Family Part 2 on Netflix as it airs.

‘Spy x Family’ Part 2 will hit Netflix in October 2022

That’s right, Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 will be available on Netflix when it premieres in October — but only in certain regions. According to What’s on Netflix, Netflix Asia obtained the streaming rights for the anime. With that in mind, subscribers in the following locations can watch the second half of season 1 as it airs this October:

Hong Kong

India

Malaysia

Japan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

The first cour is also available on Netflix in these countries, so subscribers there will have access to the entirety of the Forger family’s adventures.

New episodes of ‘Spy x Family’ will not be available in the U.S.

Although Spy x Family Part 2 will stream on Netflix in the regions above, U.S. subscribers won’t have access to the new episodes through the platform. The streamer doesn’t hold the rights to the anime in the U.S. The same is true in most European nations.

That means fans in these countries will need different streaming platforms to watch the new episodes of Spy x Family in October. Fortunately, two platforms offered simulcast for part 1 — and will hopefully do the same for part 2.

U.S. viewers can stream the anime on Crunchyroll and Hulu

So, if U.S. and European subscribers can’t watch Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 on Netflix, where can they catch new episodes of the anime? Crunchyroll and Hulu both offered simulcast for part 1, and they’ll likely do the same for the second half of the season. With that in mind, fans may want to make sure they have a subscription to one of the two streaming services.

A Crunchyroll premium subscription will grant fans access to all of Spy x Family, as well as a number of other popular anime. Such subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, with higher tiers offering additional benefits. Simulcast episodes typically drop mere hours after their broadcast in Japan, so fans won’t need to wait long to catch the Forgers’ adventures on Crunchyroll.

The same is true of Hulu, which also streamed Spy x Family Part 1 as it aired this spring. Monthly Hulu memberships begin at $6.99 with ads and $12.99 without. Annual plans and bundle packages are also available, so it’s worth looking into the best option for you.

Although there’s no release date for Spy x Family‘s second cour just yet, having one of these subscriptions will ensure fans are ready for October.

In the meantime, Spy x Family Part 1 is currently available on both services. It’s also on Netflix in the countries listed above.

