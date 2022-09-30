‘Spy x Family’ Part 2: What Time Do New Episodes Come Out?

Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 debuts on Oct. 1, and the anime’s newest episodes will stream internationally shortly after their Japanese debut. The next chapter will reunite fans with the Forger family, and it looks like our favorite trio will see increased stakes during the back half of the first season. But what time does Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 come out from week to week? Here’s when to look for new episodes, as well as where to find the simulcast.

Where to stream ‘Spy x Family’ Part 2

Twilight in ‘Spy x Family’ Cour 2 | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

Just like the anime’s first cour, Spy x Family Part 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll starting on Oct. 1. The latest chapter will receive a simulcast, so fans can expect each episode on the platform shortly after it debuts in Japan. It’s one of several hits from Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 lineup, and it’s a series viewers are eager to return to.

In addition to streaming on Crunchyroll, new episodes of Spy x Family will likely show up on Hulu — at least if they’re following the same pattern as Part 1. In certain regions, Netflix will also stream Spy x Family‘s second cour. However, the platform won’t do so in the U.S.

What time do new episodes of ‘Spy x Family’ Cour 2 come out on Crunchyroll?

So, now that you know where to stream Spy x Family Part 2, what time does the anime come out each week? Crunchyroll recently revealed when it will hit the platform. In the U.S., it looks like we can look forward to Forger family antics nice and early each Saturday.

Here’s when to expect Spy x Family Part 2 on Crunchyroll in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:30 a.m. (on Oct. 2)

If you don’t see the time zone that corresponds with your region above, you can also check what time Spy x Family comes out by using Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter.

Unless otherwise noted, each installment should start streaming at the same time each week. So, how many episodes are in Spy x Family Part 2?

How many episodes are in ‘Spy x Family’ Part 2?

Judging by its DVD and Blu-ray details, Spy x Family Part 2 is just one episode longer than the first cour, clocking in at 13 chapters in total. That gives the Forgers plenty of time for another adventure — though we can probably assume Operation Strix won’t be completed during this outing.

As for what the characters will be up to when the anime returns, we can look to Spy x Family‘s trailer for plot details. We may get more action this time around, as the first look shows Twilight in the field.

What is the Forger family up to during Part 2?

Crunchyroll’s trailer for Spy x Family Part 2 promises a thrilling adventure when the anime comes back. While the first cour focused on Twilight finding his fake family, it looks like he’ll be tasked with a high-stakes mission in the coming episodes. Anya and Yor may get wrapped up in that, too, as the preview shows Yor angrily protecting her daughter.

The trailer teases Twilight and his agency attempting to stop a terrorist attack from taking place, so the anime is bound to feel a bit darker this time around. Hopefully, the group can successfully prevent a war from breaking out — and minimize casualties in the process.

Spy x Family returns for Part 2 on Oct. 1, 2022.

