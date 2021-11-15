‘Squid Game’ Actor Heo Sung-tae Broke His Promise to His Wife by Filming Sex Scene

While Squid Game shocked fans with its use of gruesome childhood games turned into death matches for survival, its episode 4 sex scene received a different reaction. In the episode, Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) and Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung) sneak away to the bathroom to have a sex scene. Fans might not be aware actor Heo broke the promise he made to his wife regarding sex scenes on screen.

According to Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game’s sex scene was necessary, but it angered Korean netizens. Heo had previously stated that his wife only had one rule for his acting career. The actor was adamant about keeping his promise even if he was offered a whopping amount.

Heo Sung-tae as Deok-su for ‘Squid Game’ | via Netflix

Heo Sung-tae revealed in a 2016 interview where his wife drew the line for his career

Viewers were surprised to see Squid Game include a sex scene. While many were displeased over its inclusion in the K-drama, Korean netizens had a different reason to be outraged. According to Epic Stream, Heo broke the promise he made to his wife. In a 2016 interview on SBS Love FM’s Song Eun Yi and Kim Sook’s Sister Radio, Heo explained his wife could tolerate seeing him naked on screen. But his wife drew the line at the actor shooting a bedroom or sex scene.

“My wife already banned me from filming bed scene. (She already drew the line),” said Heo. The radio show host asked Heo if he would consider doing a sex scene if offered a large sum of money. Heo adamantly explained he would not do it. As Squid Game gained popularity, Korean netizens revisited Heo’s statement.

Many were angered Heo broke his wife’s one rule about his career. Fans of the K-drama asked Heo on social media if he was offered more money to shoot the sex scene. Heo has not addressed his past interview or how much he was paid.

‘Squid Game’s’ sex scene had Heo Sung-tae receive obscene messages

Since the success of Squid Game, the main actors have received a boost in popularity on social media and among global fans. In a Netflix interview, Heo admits his on-screen character has become a crush for many viewers. He explains he has received direct messages on social media from fans telling him to take them to the bathroom.

Squid Game episode 4 has Deok-su and Mi-nyeo having sex in the bathroom after surviving another round of the Games. While Heo has expressed his surprise over fans’ reactions to his character and scene, other fans found the comment rude and distasteful. According to KBIZoom, fans called out the social media user on her obscene comment, and the user has since apologized.

Who is Deok-su, Player 101, in ‘Squid Game’?

One of the Squid Game’s main players that fans inherently disliked was the tough gangster Deok-su. Heo played the role convincingly and had viewers hate his character’s superiority complex and willingness to do anything to win. Deok-su was the alpha male for his size, brutality, and having a stronger crew.

In the K-drama, Deok-su manipulates the people around him to do his dirty work to survive the Games. He lets Mi-nyeo tag along after proving herself somewhat worthy after giving him a lighter during the Dalgona game. During the sex scene in Squid Game episode 4, Deok-su only told Mi-nyeo what she wanted to hear for his own gain. As foretold in episode 2, Deok-su would meet his demise against his will.