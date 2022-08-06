‘Squid Game’: Here’s How Fans Can Enter the Contest With Virtual Reality

Last year, Netflix debuted its hit Korean survival drama Squid Game, in which a group of contestants must compete in a series of children’s games for the chance to win a huge cash prize. However, with each round, their lives are at stake. In just 12 days, Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular series. Many fans wanted to play their own Squid Game — without the death, of course. Now they can, thanks to a new Squid Game virtual reality experience heading to the U.S. in September. Here’s what to know.

‘Squid Game’ | Netflix

‘Squid Game’ fans can schedule in-person virtual reality competitions based on the Netflix show

Netflix has partnered with Immersive Gamebox to create a virtual reality experience based on Squid Game. Players will compete in six games from the show, including Red Light, Green Light, Marbles, Tug of War, and the titular Squid Game. Every time someone wins a round, they’ll earn virtual money. If they lose, it will cost them virtual lives.

Fans of the show and their friends (everyone must be at least 16 years old) can schedule an hour-long VR gaming session at eight locations across the U.S. — Rancho Cucamonga, California; Denver, Colorado; Oakbrook, Illinois; San Antonio, Texas; North Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Arlington, Virginia. Depending on the location, the price can range from $21.99 to $39.99 per player.

The Squid Game virtual reality experience launches on Sept. 21.

Netflix has already kickstarted other real-life ‘Squid Game’ events

The virtual reality experience is one of several ways that Netflix is expanding the Squid Game universe with immersive real-life events. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced a reality competition called Squid Game: The Challenge. The new show has found 456 contestants from around the globe who will compete in games inspired by Squid Game. The grand prize is the largest-ever cash prize on reality TV — $4.56 million.

Squid Game: The Challenge does not yet have a release date. The Netflix series has also inspired other real-life Squid Game events, such as a competition in South Korea last year.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is on its way

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Back in June, Netflix announced that Squid Game was officially renewed for a second season. The next installment will feature familiar characters, as well as some new faces.

We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” executive producer Kim Ji-yeon told Netflix’s blog, Tudum. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”

Squid Game Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but it’s expected to arrive in 2024 or sooner. In the meantime, season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

