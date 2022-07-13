‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Gives Update, Says Emmy Nominations ‘Add to the Pressure’

Squid Game continues to make history as the K-drama is the first non-English language series nominated at the Emmys. The groundbreaking drama is nominated in 14 categories, including Lead Actor and Supporting Actor. The multiple nominations may not come as a surprise after the multiple award show wins. But director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk admits it adds pressure to make Squid Game Season 2 just as impactful.

‘Squid Game’ nominated for 14 Emmys, including Outstand Drama Series

On July 12, the Emmys announced their candidates for each category, stunning fans with Squid Game receiving 14 nominations. The Hollywood Reporter lists all the nominees with the K-drama in the running to take home Best Drama Series.

There is no denying that the Squid Game cast has also received a skyrocketing amount of fame which the Emmys have also recognized. Veteran South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae is in the running for Best Actor in a Drama Series. His co-star and first-time actor HoYeon Jung is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Park Hae-soo is also in the running for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series alongside his predecessor Oh Yeong-soo. For Best Guest Actress in a Supporting Drama is actor Lee Yoo-mi. These are only a few of the long list of categories Squid Game could bring back to Korea.

But the pressure is on as the Emmy nominations push Hwang Dong-hyuk further into the spotlight to create Squid Game Season 2.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the Emmy nominations add pressure

After 10 years of developing the storyline, going through financial burdens, and being rejected by production companies, creator Hwang held onto Squid Game with an iron grip. The subject matter of the K-drama worried companies who felt it was too gory and bloody. Even Hwang considered making it into a webtoon to test the waters.

But when Netflix came knocking at his door, Hwang seized the opportunity. In return, Squid Game became the first K-drama to reach global fame and millions in revenue and win some of Hollywood’s most coveted awards. The success of the K-drama also led to the high demand for Squid Game Season 2. Hwang agreed after some time and revealed the return of its lead characters and Front Man.

The recent Emmy nominations up the ante as Hwang explains, according to ClickonDestroit, “I have already drunk a bottle of Champagne … I am in a grueling process of writing Season 2. These nominations add to the pressure but as much as the pressure increases, I would say that my motivation also increases, because I want to deliver on the expectations.”

Squid Game Season 2 has big shoes to fill and many questions to answer. Fans are well aware of the physical and mental toll creating the first season took on Hwang as it was his first ever drama.

? GAME-CHANGER ? #SquidGame is nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, making history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.



CONGRATS to the cast & filmmakers on breaking new ground!

Hwang Dong-hyuk also confirmed he’s writing ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

Since the Emmy nominations, Hwang has been busy with interviews. One common thread among all of them is wanting an inside scoop about Squid Game Season 2. To E! News, Hwang joked, “I’m so sick of it. I had like five other interviews and all of them asked me about season two. But what can they do? They have to ask and I have to answer.”

The creator is currently in Jeju Island, working on developing the storyline and organizing the details for Squid Game Season 2. “I have a set outline,” teased Hwang. “I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it’s good. It’s better than what I expected.”

So far, fans know Front Man will return and its lead character Seong Gi-hun. After the first season’s cliffhanger, Gi-hun will dive deep into uncovering the truth about the Games and its creators. Fans have theories on a possible storyline involving the characters and how the K-drama will introduce new games.

Squid Game Season 2 is estimated to premiere in the next two years in 2024 or earlier in 2023.

A thank you from Emmy® nominees Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk. ??

