‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Wi Ha-joon Teases He May or May Not Meet With the Director

There is still a long way until fans will get to watch Squid Game Season 2. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is in the process of creating the script and storyline for the new installment. He has previously revealed that the K-drama will continue after the finale, with Seong Gi-hun going after the Game’s creators and Front Man’s story. But fans are curious to know what original characters will return. Actor Wi Ha-joon teases whether his character, Hwang Jun-ho, will return for Squid Game Season 2.

Wi Ha-joon and Lee Jung-jae in ‘Squid Game’ K-drama | via Netflix

Hwang Jun-ho met a supposed tragic death at the end of ‘Squid Game’

Actor Wi stars in the Netflix K-drama as police detective Jun-ho. His story is a complex one, as his older brother disappeared. In Squid Game Episode 2, Gi-hun and the other players are thrust back into their everyday lives after the players vote to leave. After seeing the chaos and death of the Games, Gi-hun tries to make a report to the police along with the calling card.

It piques Jun-ho’s interest, and he later goes to his brother’s dorm room. In the room, he finds a small black box with a pink ribbon. Inside is the same calling card. Realizing the Games might have a connection to his missing brother, he seeks out Gi-hun, who pretends he lied.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: 3 Fan Theories and Storylines Fans Hope to See in the K-Drama

Needing answers, Jun-ho infiltrates the Games as a guard. While looking for clues, he learns his brother was the winner of the Games. By the Squid Game finale, fans learn Front Man is his brother. In a shocking twist, he shoots Jun-ho and falls off a cliff. Fans have theorized that Jun-ho is not dead after Squid Game. Many believe Front Man shot him in a non-fatal area and could have survived in the waters below.

Actor Wi Ha-joon teases fans on whether or not his character will return for Squid Game Season 2.

Wi Ha-joon hopes he gets a chance to return for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

Actor Wi and a few other Korean celebrities have graced the November 2022 issue of GQ Korea. In an interview with Wi, he spills the beans about Squid Game Season 2 and if he has a chance to return.

Wi explains, in a rough translation, “I don’t know. I may or may not see the director soon. Hahaha. Personally, I think it would be nice to get a little bit. It’s a piece of work that has blessed me so much that I wonder if there’s such a blessing in life.”

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Director Officially Reveals What’s in Store for Gi-hun and Talks Possibility of Season 3

The small teaser is enough to have fans in a frenzy over Squid Game Season 2. As the new season will spotlight Front Man’s story, fans expect Wi to return as Jun-ho in his memories of his life before the Games. Squid Game Season 2 is still a work in progress, and there have been no official full-fledge teasers. During Netflix’s Tudum 2022 event, fans saw Front Man returning to his room with a goldfish. But the real mystery is when the scene shifts to a man watching from outside.

The fate of Jun-ho and Wi’s return to Squid Game Season 2 is a mystery. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has yet to give further details on returning characters.

Wi Ha-joon did the script reading for ‘Squid Game’ after a dermatologist appointment

In his GQ Korea interview, the actor breaks down his audition process for the now globally famous K-drama. Hwang visited Wi’s agency to talk with the representative and spoke briefly with Wi. But when it came to casting actors for the K-drama, Hwang had a certain prerequisite.

“At that time, I was working on the drama 18 Again, and the director told me that he didn’t want to work with an actor who has already done one or two projects, so I just said hello and said, ‘I see,'” explained Wi.

The actor starred in 18 Again, a reboot of the Zac Efron movie, in 2020. Before then, he had gained some fame starring in Romance Is a Bonus Book, Matrimonial Chaos, and Something in the Rain. He also has roles in movies such as The Chaser, Coin Locker Girl, and Midnight. Hwang soon asked Wi to see him the following day, leading to a script reading for Squid Game.

Comically, Wi had an interesting script reading. “So, on the day of the meeting, I didn’t go to the dermatologist often, but I got dermatologist treatment that day, so my face was in a mess, and while I was receiving treatment, my hair was messy anyway, so I just put on a hat and went to the script reading place in really comfortable clothes,” said Wi. While nervous, Wi memorized the script beforehand and got good comments from Hwang.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Fans Theorize the New Storyline With Front Man and Gi-hun