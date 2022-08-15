‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Won’t Be Fan Service: ‘I Don’t Want to Make Season Two as a Response to Those Reactions’

Director and Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working hard to develop the second season of the globally famous K-drama. It is one of the most anticipated second installments in K-drama history as it will continue after Seong Gi-hun’s dramatic cliffhanger. While fans have thoughts and opinions about the first season and theories about Squid Game Season 2, Hwang reveals their desires are not his priority.

‘Squid Game’ ends with Gi-hun not getting on the plane

Besides the overall storyline of Squid Game, fans were in a divided uproar over its cliffhanger finale. Many fans did not expect Gi-hun’s jaw-dropping decision at the last minute of the K-drama. After having survived the Games, come to accept what he had gone through, and distributing the money, Gi-hun plans to go and see his daughter.

But on his way to the airport, he witnesses the Salesman recruiting another possible player. He thwarts his plan and gets the calling card. Seconds before boarding the plane, he calls the number, and the Front Man answers. The Front Man knows who he is and urges him to let go and see his daughter. Squid Game ends with Gi-hun turning away from the plane.

The finale has even celebrities divided like Lebron James. Some fans felt the ending was the best mystery, ideally meant to be left unresolved. Others wanted a clear-cut answer as to what happens next. Due to the drama’s success, Hwang agreed to develop a second season.

Fans soon theorized how the K-drama would address the cliffhanger and its storyline. Fans believed the drama would have Gi-hun infiltrate the Games again and seek to destroy its creators. They also hope to get more backstory of its side characters. It is safe to say fans have high expectations and wants from Squid Game Season 2, but Hwang is not focused on fan desires.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is not about fan theories or ideas

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang admits he has been busy since the success of Squid Game. He is not only working on a new feature movie but has a deadline to complete Squid Game Season 2. In creating the second season, Hwang reveals he is not catering the new season to what fans want to see.

“I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two,” said Hwang. “Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season.”

While unable to give details of what he has created so far, Hwang explains that Gi-hun has become a new person after the finale. Squid Game Season 2 will show the evolution of a new Gi-hun.

What fans know about the second season so far

The most Hwang has been able to reveal about Squid Game Season 2 are the returning characters. Not only will Lee Jung-Jae return as Gi-hun, but so will the character Front Man. Fans hope the new season will flesh out Front Man’s backstory as Gi-hun looks into the Games creators and previous winners.

While fans theorize how dead characters could return, there is no official confirmation. But Hwang did reveal the new season will have “bigger and better” childhood games. Squid Game Season 2 will focus on Gi-hun after the cliffhanger and his drive to destroy the secret organization for good. The second installment is also reported to premiere in 2024 or earlier.

