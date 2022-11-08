‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung to Make Special Appearance in ‘Chicken Nugget’ K-Drama

Fans are in for a unique K-drama from Netflix based on a webtoon. Chicken Nugget, or Dak Gang Jeong, will take audiences into a bizarre yet fun storyline of a young girl who is accidentally turned into a piece of fried chicken. The Chicken Nugget K-drama is still early in its production, but recent reports reveal Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung will make a guest appearance.

‘Chicken Nugget’ will be HoYeon Jung’s first Korean K-drama appearance

According to KBIZoom, sources report the Squid Game actor will make a guest appearance. While many Korean actors make cameos in popular K-dramas, it is particulalry special for the actor. Since her global fame and first-time role in the award-winning Netflix K-drama, Chicken Nugget will be HoYeon Jung’s first role in a Korean work.

The reports do not give further details of her role in the K-drama. But seeing how HoYeon Jung embodied the role of Sae-byeok, there is no denying that fans can look forward to a dynamic guest character that will command the scene. Since Squid Game, HoYeon Jung has become a global sensation and continued her career as a top model. Her role in the K-drama has won her a SAG Award and a few other awards alongside the cast.

What is the Netflix K-drama ‘Chicken Nugget’ about?

The upcoming Netflix K-drama has a fun storyline that is hard to wrap one’s head around. 20th Century Girl and Lovers of the Red Sky actor Kim Yoo-jung will star in the leading limited female role as Choi Min-ah. Actor Ryu Seung-ryong plays the lead role of Choi Seon-man, Min-ah’s father.

Chicken Nugget’s storyline is based on a popular webtoon by Park Ji-dok. Here is where it gets a bit comical and bizarre. Seon-man is the president of a company, and his daughter visits him at work one day. She finds a new machine and believes it is meant to help with fatigue.

Once entering the machine, it turns her into a piece of fried chicken. Seon-man searches for his daughter and realizes the machine is not his and not something that was ordered. When finding the piece of chicken in the machine, he comes to the startling conclusion that it must be his daughter. He soon vows to save her, find out where the machine came from, and turn his daughter back to her human form.

The K-drama will also star Ahn Jae-hong, who will play Seon-man’s intern with a one-sided crush on Min-ah. Cha Eun-woo is also reported to be in talks to star in the drama. Chicken Nugget sounds like a must-watch K-drama with the cast, its storyline, and HoYeon Jung having a guest appearance.

HoYeon Jung will star in her first American movie titled ‘The Governesses’

The model and actor’s skyrocketing career is impressive. Squid Game was Jung’s first acting role as a newbie, leading her to global stardom. While Jung is not scheduled to lead a new K-drama, she has been cast in the American movie, The Governesses. According to Nylon, Jung joins Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in the leading cast. Helmed by Joe Talbot, the movie is based on Anne Serre’s hit novel of the same name.

The Governesses “follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in—inspiring the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.”

The movie is not the only American work Jung has been cast in. According to Deadline, she is also part of the cast for the thriller series Disclaimer for Apple TV+. She joins Kodi Smit-McPhee, Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kevin Kline in the series by Alfonso Cuarón.

