Stanley Tucci's love life has been rather tumultuous. Before he married his second wife, the actor did his best to break up with her.

Stanley Tucci is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. He has played a range of characters in dramas, thrillers, and comedies. He’s also a talented director and screenwriter. Tucci has been equally as blessed in his personal life. He is happily married to an amazing wife — a relationship he almost sabotaged due to a 21-year age difference.

Stanley Tucci was uncomfortable with the 21-year age gap between him and his second wife

Tucci has an incredibly happy marriage with his wife, who happens to be 21 years his junior. The actor is married to Felicity Blunt, sister of the incredibly charming actress Emily Blunt. According to Best Life, Tucci and Blunt originally met at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. They reconnected years later at the wedding of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 2010.

The two hit it off at the wedding, then dated for two years before getting married in 2012. Tucci admits he hesitated to continue the relationship because of the 21-year age gap. He said he “kept trying to break it off… I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life.” However, he had such admiration for Blunt that he could get past the age gap and appreciate their incredible connection.

They have been happily married for the past 11 years, and they have two children together, Matteo and Emilia.

Tucci had difficulty moving on from his first wife

Before Blunt, Tucci was married to Kathryn Spath. The two were married in 1995 and had three children together. In addition to their three children, they also raised Spath’s two children from a previous marriage.

The couple certainly had challenges throughout their 14 years of marriage. According to Distractify, Tucci had an affair with Edie Falco. Despite the affair, the two were able to work past their differences and rekindle their marriage. Spath was diagnosed with breast cancer and sadly died in 2009.

Tucci and Spath may not have had the perfect marriage, but the actor loved his wife deeply. He was devastated when she died, and he had trouble moving on. He recalls feeling guilty when he began dating Blunt. Those feelings, combined with the age difference, made him seriously question continuing their relationship.

Stanley Tucci isn’t just an actor; he’s also a foodie

The talented actor has another passion — food. Tucci is a phenomenal cook and has two amazing cookbooks. Publishers Weekly gave The Tucci Cookbook a very favorable review, calling it “truly delightful.” The 2012 cookbook featured almost 200 recipes infused with Italian flavor. In 2014, The Tucci Table was released. This cookbook ties together Tucci’s Italian background with that of his wife’s British culture. The result was a book filled with incredible family recipes and comfort food favorites with a twist.

Tucci brought his love of cooking to the small-screen with the series Searching for Italy. The series followed Tucci as he visited various regions of Italy, submerging the viewers in the rich, cultural cuisine of each area. The show won Emmy Awards in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. According to Variety, the show was canceled last December due to CNN’s decision not to air any more documentary programs.

The Italian foodie isn’t worried, though. Tucci is confident he will find another network to pick up the series, and he plans to continue working on a third season.