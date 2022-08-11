‘Star Wars’: Ewan McGregor Explains Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Not His Favorite Character

Ewan McGregor has been attached to the Star Wars universe for over 20 years. He plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and returned to play the character in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. At a recent convention appearance, Ewan McGregor revealed that Obi-Wan is not his favorite character and he explains why it’s a character from the original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been an important character throughout the ‘Star Wars’ timeline

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi | Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi first appeared in Episode IV – A New Hope, played by Alec Guinness. Obi-Wan at the time was protecting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on Tatooine. The Jedi then trains Luke before he is killed by Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).

In the prequel trilogy, we see how Obi-Wan became a legendary Jedi. Ewan McGregor debuted as Obi-Wan in Episode I – The Phantom Menace. After the death of his master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan takes Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in as his Padawan. We then see the tragic fall of Anakin to the Dark Side as he inevitably transforms into Darth Vader.

After the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan goes into hiding on Tatooine, which is where we find him at the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series follows Obi-Wan as he comes out of hiding and has a second confrontation with his former Padawan and friend.

Ewan McGregor says Obi-Wan is not his favorite ‘Star Wars’ character

Ewan says Princess Leia is his favorite Star Wars character! Uncle Ben is the best ? #starwars #obiwan #LeiaOrgana pic.twitter.com/ceR6CQ6B6C — ally kenobi (@KenobisEopie) August 7, 2022

McGregor recently made an appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio. During an interview, Ewan McGregor shared that Obi-Wan is not his favorite Star Wars character. It is actually Princess Leia Organa, played by Carrie Fisher. In a video shared by Twitter user @KenobisEopie, McGregor called Leia “ballsy” and “wise-cracking.”

“I think she’s probably my favorite character,” McGregor said. “She’s so ballsy and wise-cracking and beautiful. I was always very in love with Princess Leia when I was a little boy. And then I was so lucky because later on in life, I got to know Carrie Fisher. I was lucky to be able to become a friend of hers. So that was a really beautiful journey.”

While McGregor’s Obi-Wan never interacted with Fisher’s Leia in a Star Wars movie, McGregor did get to act with a young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Blair did an admirable job of portraying the mannerisms of Fisher’s Leia, especially at such a young age.

Is there going to be a season 2 of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

#ObiWanKenobi Season 2 has been given an optimistic update from Ewan McGregor, who hopes Lucasfilm/Disney are just "biding their time" to green-light another installment.?https://t.co/kYiPtA4SK2 pic.twitter.com/z3iBAkeuxq — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 9, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi was meant to be a limited series and so far, nothing about that has changed. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director Deborah Chow have said they’d be open to continuing the story if they thought there was something worth visiting. At the Celebrity Fan Fest, Ewan Mcgregor did say he’d be open to an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, but he hasn’t been asked to do it yet.

“I’m totally up for it guys, I want to do it,” McGregor shared. “I’m absolutely honest, there’s no plan to make one yet. But I think – I’m pretty sure they’re just biding their time. I think – but nobody’s approached me as of yet.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Was Originally Planned to Be a Movie Trilogy Before Moving to Disney+