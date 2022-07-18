‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Leia Wields Purple Lightsaber in Newly Released Concept Art

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker has plenty of polarizing moments with Star Wars fans. However, many Star Wars fans enjoyed seeing the flashback sequence where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) trained Leia (Carrie Fisher). It was very satisfying to finally see Leia wield a lightsaber. A new piece of concept art shows that an early version of the scene saw Leia wield a purple lightsaber instead of the traditional blue she uses.

Leia is trained by Luke in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

In the original Star Wars trilogy, it is hinted that Leia is force sensitive since she is the daughter of Anakin Skywalker and sister to Luke. She and Luke have a connection that allows her to sense him at various moments. In The Last Jedi, it was confirmed that she can use the force when she uses it to get back to her ship.

Leia only had a brief role in The Rise of Skywalker as filming began after Fisher’s death. Her role was made utilizing footage she shot for The Force Awakens. Another scene featured a flashback that used de-aging technology to show Luke training Leia in the ways of the Jedi. The scene is brief, but it is a great moment to see Leia wielding a lightsaber.

New concept art shows Leia using a purple lightsaber

Concept artist Adam Brockbank has worked on several Star Wars movies including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi. On his Instagram account, Brockbank shared a new image that featured concept art of an early version of the flashback sequence. The concept art showed Leia utilizing a purple lightsaber instead of the blue one she uses in The Rise of Skywalker.

While a color change for a lightsaber can be minimal, it is significant considering how rare a purple lightsaber. The only character who has wielded a purple lightsaber is Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) in the prequel trilogy. Lightsabers are usually red or blue depending on which side the wielder is on. At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey becomes the first lightsaber user in the films to use a yellow lightsaber.

Do lightsaber colors have any meaning in ‘Star Wars?’

The color of a lightsaber can be reflective of one’s personality in Star Wars. Jedi often use blue, representing a more hopeful and peaceful color, while Sith users use red which has a more violent and sinister tone. Leia may have chosen purple in The Rise of Skywalker because it allows her to stand out more, which she has done throughout her whole life.

In the prequels, Mace Windu was not meant to have a purple lightsaber. However, Jackson convinced George Lucas to give him one simply because he wanted to stand out in a sea of Jedi. Lucas obliged and that’s how Windu’s lightsaber turned purple. There are books out there that explain the lore of lightsaber colors in Star Wars, but it’s unclear if the color meant anything for Leia.

The Rise of Skywalker is currently streaming on Disney+.

