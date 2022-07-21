What Is Stephen Curry’s Religion?

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is one of the most famous NBA players on the planet. He and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have become a power couple who many fans can’t get enough of. But did you know that Mr. and Mrs. Curry were actually brought together because of the religion they practice?

Here’s more on that, plus what the athlete has said about his faith on more than one occasion.

Stephen Curry smiling for photos at the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘NOPE’ | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

What is Steph Curry’s religion?

Wardell Stephen Curry II was born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio to Sonya Curry and former basketball player Dell Curry. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to North Carolina where his father played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Both of Curry’s parents are devout Christians and that’s how he was raised. While his dad was on the road playing in the NBA, Sonya held everything together at home and was the support system for him and his two siblings.

Curry told Christian singer Tauren Wells on The High Note Podcast that it was his mom who started the children on their faith journey by taking them to church every Wednesday and Sunday. She also led 6:30 a.m. Bible studies every morning before they went to school.

“It kind of gave me the confidence to find out what that meant for myself,” the Warriors star said. “These last crazy 12 years in the league, a lot of it has come down to forming an identity and knowing where my foundation is so that with all the things thrown at me … I knew who I was and I know who I am. I credit my mom a lot for showing us the way.”

What he’s said about his strong faith

Stephen Curry celebrating after a win against the New York Knicks | Mike Stobe/Getty Images

In 2019, Curry spoke in depth about his faith during his Facebook Watch series titled Stephen vs. The Game.

“My faith is tested on the court as much as it is in life,” Curry said. “It’s the part that always keeps me focused on what I need to do when it comes to my family, when it comes to my job when it comes to how I treat other people, my appreciation for life and all the good things that happen and how to deal with the bad things that happen.”

He added: “I put believer first, because that is supposed to be the roots of everything that I do as a believer, as a husband, as a father, and on down from there. Faith to me is believing in the unseen, and having a conviction that there is a higher power that has given me a purpose to what I am doing on this earth. For me, that is the foundation to how I live my life and how I want to see the world through that lens.”

Curry met his wife, Ayesha, at a church youth group

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch | Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Curry actually met his future bride at a church youth group in Charlotte when they were 15 and 14 years old. However, they didn’t start dating until a few years later. In 2011, they tied the knot and today have three children.

Ayesha has also spoken about her faith in the past as well saying: “It’s the foundation for everything that I do, really … With my relationship with my husband, it’s what it’s founded on. When Steph decided to play basketball, I had the same conversation with him that he had with me. ‘Whatever you do, do it well, but do it for God.’ I think that’s what has kept us grounded.”

