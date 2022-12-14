Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at the Age of 40: Who Was He Married To? Does He Have Any Kids?

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40. The professional dancer and DJ who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show left a legacy of joy and happiness cultivated over a decade in the entertainment business. However, what do we know about his personal life? Who was he married to? Does he have any kids?

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

How did Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss become famous?

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He competed in So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and ended season 4 as a runner-up. Boss returned to the franchise as an all-star and, later, a judge.

He debuted as a guest star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012. He appeared again in 2013 and was a series mainstay since 2014. Boss was the show’s DJ and joined DeGeneres in many of her daily shenanigans. He was made a co-executive producer of the series in 2020 and remained with the daytime talk show until its 2022 finale episode.

Was Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss married? Did he have any kids?

Allison Holker, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, and their three children Zaia, Weslie, and Maddox | Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Boss met fellow So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars alum Allison Holker in 2010. It was reportedly love at first dance.

“We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance, and we have been together ever since,” Boss said in an interview with People.

Holker concurred, “There was no dialogue, conversation, or a first hangout. We danced, and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back.”

Boss asked Holker to marry him during a commercial shoot three years into their relationship. The romantic moment was caught on camera. The couple married in Paso Robles, California, in 2013 at producer Nigel Lythgoe’s home.

Boss later adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie from a previous relationship. Boss and Holker welcomed two more children into their family: Zaia and Maddox. The family was active on social media, posting weekly dance videos.

What is known so far about the details surrounding his death

Just a thought pic.twitter.com/wawGZMm3Xu — Stephen tWitch Boss (@official_tWitch) October 14, 2022

TMZ reported Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 13, revealing her husband was missing. Holker reportedly told police Boss had left home without his car.

The entertainment outlet posted that paramedics later received a call for a medical emergency at a LA hotel. According to TMZ, Boss died by suicide.

Holker said in a statement to CNN, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.