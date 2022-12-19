What Was Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who rose to fame as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is dead at 40. Staff discovered the father of three in a Los Angeles hotel room after he died by suicide. tWitch’s wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, told police that her husband’s behavior was odd before he left the house unexpectedly and wouldn’t answer his phone. Here’s more about the beloved entertainer, including Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ net worth at the time of his death.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss got his start on talent shows

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss | Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In his early 20s, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss competed in several televised talent shows, helping pave his career path. He was a semifinalist on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, a short-lived show where dancers competed for cash prizes. That same year, in 2003, he was a runner-up on Star Search, which led to his choreographing routines for a South Korean entertainment agency.

In 2007, Boss auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance Season 3 but wasn’t selected to compete in the top 20. However, he auditioned the following year for season 4 and snagged second place. Moving forward, he appeared on the show as an all-star for seasons 7, 8, and 9.

tWitch became famous on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch pic.twitter.com/olmwTUrCpp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2022

After a successful guest appearance as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Boss became a regular. He began making $500,000 per season, and by season 3, his salary had doubled. His intoxicating smile and slick dance moves quickly made him a fan favorite, leading to his promotion to co-executive producer and occasional host. From there, Boss’ career took off, and he seemed to become a household name overnight.

While Boss worked for DeGeneres until the show’s last episode in May 2022, he continued to take on other gigs, adding hosting and acting to his resumé. He and his wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker, teamed up to host a holiday special for Disney. Disney’s Fair Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic followed two couples as they planned their dream wedding at one of Disney’s destinations. Boss also appeared in movies such as Magic Mike XXL and The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

What was Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ net worth at his death?

At the time of his death, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ net worth was $5 million. That number comes from his estimated earnings on So You Think You Can Dance, which he began hosting in 2022, and his salary from The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It also includes the money he made from his appearances in films, reality shows, and other hosting gigs, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

tWitch and his wife had a large social media following

As professional dancers, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, gained a large following on TikTok with their dance routines. Their choreographed performances are not only entertaining but also reflective of their close relationship. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, they shared positive vibes online and gave their fans something to dance to.

After her husband’s tragic passing, Holker released the following statement to People:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to tWitch’s death

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

It’s evident to anyone whose seen Boss and DeGeneres interact on her show that the two had a special bond. The former talk show host took to social media to release a statement following the news of Boss’ death.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” Ellen Degeneres wrote.

Since the news broke, fans and celebrities have shared their love and support, proving Boss touched many through his selflessness.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.