Steve Carell Knew He Got Gru’s Voice Right When He Saw His Kids’ Reactions

Steve Carell has come a long way in his acting career. Some of his early roles were no-name characters (“Mail room guy without glasses,” is one), but now he’s a star who’s left the terrible audition moments behind him. He’s famous now, but that doesn’t mean Carell avoids putting in the hard work to develop his characters. When he decided to play Gru in the Despicable Me and Minions movies, he got the seal of approval for the voice from two important judges — his kids.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ opens huge in Steve Carell’s fifth time as the character

Box office expert Paul Dergarabedian predicted big opening weekends for the tentpole movies opening after Top Gun: Maverick. He talked specifically about Jurassic Park Dominion and Lightyear at the time, but it seems the ripple effect touched Carell’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Carell’s fifth time voicing the character Gru won the July 4 box office weekend with $108.5 million, per Box Office Mojo, and that was before the Fourth of July count came in. Rise of Gru could approach $130 million over the four-day weekend. The first spinoff from Despicable Me, 2015’s Minions, earned $115.7 million its first weekend.

Providing Gru’s voice has allowed a younger audience to enjoy Carell’s work. Though he once admitted he didn’t understand the Minions described in the script for Despicable Me, Carell knew he got Gru’s voice right when he saw his kids’ reactions.

Carell’s kids gave their stamp of approval for Gru’s voice in ‘Despicable Me’

Gru is a self-styled supervillain in an animated children’s movie. Carell said striking the right balance between threatening and humorous was challenging for him. The Office star said he tried several voices, but he knew he nailed Gru’s vaguely Eastern European accent when he saw his children react, as he told Yahoo:

“I wanted it to be sort of threatening, but not really. More the kind of guy who thinks he sounds more threatening than he actually is, and with a tone that actually makes you laugh at the same time. I tested it out on my kids and that’s the one that made them laugh, so I went with it.” Steve Carell on how he came up with Gru’s voice

Unfortunately for at least one Rise of Gru co-star, the voice didn’t turn out quite right. Michelle Yeoh, who voices Master Chow, doesn’t like the sound of her voice in the film.

The latest ‘Minions’ movie creates the Gentleminions trend on social media

Minions: The Rise of Gru enjoyed a huge opening weekend. Being a beloved movie franchise and having more people flocking to movie theaters helped it get there.

The Gentleminions trend on social media might have played a part, too.

The trend sees Minions fans, especially teenage boys, dress up in formal wear to watch the movie in theaters. Moviegoers showing up to watch the movie as Gentleminions, a word-merge of gentlemen and minions, arrive in droves and cheer throughout the movie, according to Insider.

It’s a popular social media trend, but isn’t necessarily as big of a hit with theater owners as Carell’s Gru voice was with his kids. Some groups of Gentleminions have disrupted screenings of the movie while leaving large messes behind. Insider reports that some theaters are turning away people dressed up in suits and ties.

