Steven Spielberg Directs His First Music Video, Marcus Mumford’s ‘Cannibal’

There isn’t a lot that director Steven Spielberg hasn’t done in the world of entertainment. He is one of the most accomplished directors of all time with several iconic movies in his filmography. After directing his first musical, Steven Spielberg crosses another milestone off his bucket list as he directed his first music video, Marcus Mumford’s “Cannibal.”

Steven Spielberg has been directing movies for almost 50 years. The director can be credited for beginning the blockbuster movie era with Jaws in 1975. Spielberg has directed many of the most crowd-pleasing movies such as E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park. He also has won two Best Director Academy Awards for Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List.

Recently, Spielberg directed his first musical, a remake of West Side Story. With this remake, he proved that he can direct anything as the movie was almost unanimously praised by both critics and audiences. It was nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards and earned Spielberg another best director nomination.

Spielberg directs his first music video

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

On July 14, Marcus Mumford unveiled the music video for another of his pop-folk songs called “Cannibal,” part of his upcoming self-titled album. In a July 18 tweet, Mumford shared that Steven Spielberg had directed the music video using nothing but his phone. The singer revealed that they shot the video in a high school gym in New York on July 3rd.

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” Mumford shared. “Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

The video itself is one long shot without any cuts that zooms in and out on Mumford’s face and his guitar. The video is also shot in black and white, with the camera moving around the room while focusing on Mumford. The crew for the video included Spielberg as director, Spielberg’s wife Kate Capshaw as producer/art director/dolly grip (rolling Spielberg around on a chair), Mumford’s wife Carey Mulligan as costumer/sound, and Kristie Macosko Krieger as producer/BTS videographer.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” Mumford writes on Twitter. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

What is the next Steven Spielberg movie?

Don’t expect directing music videos to be Steven Spielberg’s forte going forward. The director’s next movie is The Fabelmans. The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical movie based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona and will show how he discovered his love of cinema. The movie stars Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano.

The Fabelmans arrives in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. The movie is being produced by Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

