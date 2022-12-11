Stevie Nicks’ Age When She Joined Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks is a songwriter and the Fleetwood Mac member credited as the mastermind behind “Dreams” and “Rhiannon.” She created music before joining the rock band — although she didn’t get her “big break” until 1975. Here’s what we know about the “Edge of Seventeen” performer.

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac with Lindsey Buckingham in 1975

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks performs during the US Festival in May 1983 | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Before joining the “Go Your Own Way” group, Nicks wrote and released music with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham. Their self-titled collection wasn’t met with success, and it wasn’t until 1975 that the artist got her big break — in Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks wasn’t a part of Fleetwood Mac’s original lineup, which consisted of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. Christine McVie was later added to the group. When they needed a new guitar player, they turned to Buckingham.

Buckingham agreed to join only if Nicks could also perform with the rock band. They agreed. At the time of Rumours, the Fleetwood Mac lineup was Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Buckingham, and Nicks.

How old was Stevie Nicks when she joined Fleetwood Mac?

When Nicks first joined Fleetwood Mac, she was only 28 years old. She appeared as a songwriter and vocalist for the group, earning a reputation for her witchy tendencies and her award-winning lyrics.

“[There] are million-dollar stories about when you first join a band that becomes like a speeding bullet,” Nicks noted, according to Society of Rock. “You feel like you’re in a car with your head hanging out of it, and your hair is just being blown back so hard that your head’s almost being blown off your body. That’s how it was [at the beginning of my] 28th year.”

Nicks was the mastermind behind several chart-topping hits by the rock band. That includes “Dreams” and “Rhiannon.” She partnered with the other four members for “The Chain,” also performing live for several concerts.

Fleetwood Mac continued to release music into the 1990s, with “Don’t Stop” utilized as Bill Clinton’s Presidential Campaign song. The group released Say You Will in 2003, complete with “Thrown Down,” written by Nicks.

At the same time, however, the artists branched out as solo artists. That includes Nicks, who premiered “Edge of Seventeen” in 1981 along with Bella Donna. “Silver Springs” on the same album holds over 50 million Spotify plays. As one of her recent releases, the artist dropped “For What It’s Worth” on most major streaming platforms.

When is Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac’s birthday?

With her birthday on May 26, 1948, Nicks is a Gemini. That makes her 74 years old in 2022 — and still writing, recording, releasing, and performing original music. She headlined Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, also appearing as a featured artist at Connecticut’s Sound on Sound.

