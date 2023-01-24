Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates — How to Get Tickets
In a surprise announcement, Stevie Nicks revealed she is going on tour in 2023. The famous singer posted a list of solo tour dates and joint concerts with Billy Joel on social media. Here’s how fans can buy tickets to Nicks’ upcoming tour.
How to buy tickets for Stevie Nicks’ 2023 tour
Nicks’ upcoming tour will begin in March, and the singer will headline shows across North America. The concert tour will be promoted through Live Nation and tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.
Fans can view more information about buying tickets on Nicks’ official website. There will be 14 solo concerts headlined by Nicks and nine concerts with both Nicks and Joel performing.
There will be a pre-sale for tickets on Jan. 26. The Live Nation pre-sale for Nicks’ solo dates will be held on Ticketmaster and it will begin at 10 a.m. local venue time. The pre-sale for Nicks’ concert tour will last until 10 p.m. local venue time.
For fans who cannot participate in the pre-sale, tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster for the general public on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time.
Stevie Nicks will put on multiple concerts across North America
For her upcoming tour, Nicks will perform in cities in the U.S. and Canada. Her solo concerts will begin in March and conclude in June. The complete list of Nicks’ solo tour dates can be viewed below.
Stevie Nicks tour dates:
- March, 15: 2023: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 18, 2023: Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- March 23, 2023: San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 26, 2023: Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- March 30, 2023: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- April 2, 2023: New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- April 5, 2023: Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at BJCC
- May 12, 2023: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- May 16, 2023: Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena
- May 22, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 25, 2023: Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- June 20, 2023: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- June 23, 2023: Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- June 27, 2023: Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
Stevie Nicks will tour with Billy Joel
In addition to touring different arenas on her own, Nicks will perform in stadiums during her tour on certain dates with Joel. The complete list of stadium dates with Joel can be viewed below.
Stevie Nicks with Billy Joel tour dates:
- March 10, 2023: Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
- April 8, 2023, Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
- May 19, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium
- June 16, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field
- Aug. 5, 2023: Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Stadium
- Aug. 19, 2023: Kansas City, Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium
- Sept. 23, 2023: Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium
- Oct. 7, 2023: Baltimore, Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium
- Nov. 10, 2023: Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium
Prices for Nicks’ solo tour tickets have not yet been released. On each concert date’s page, Ticketmaster released a notice saying, “Availability and pricing are subject to change. Resale ticket prices may exceed face value.”
Tickets for Nicks’ concerts with Joel have already gone on sale and are available on Ticketmaster.