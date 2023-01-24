Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates — How to Get Tickets

In a surprise announcement, Stevie Nicks revealed she is going on tour in 2023. The famous singer posted a list of solo tour dates and joint concerts with Billy Joel on social media. Here’s how fans can buy tickets to Nicks’ upcoming tour.

How to buy tickets for Stevie Nicks’ 2023 tour

Nicks’ upcoming tour will begin in March, and the singer will headline shows across North America. The concert tour will be promoted through Live Nation and tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.

Fans can view more information about buying tickets on Nicks’ official website. There will be 14 solo concerts headlined by Nicks and nine concerts with both Nicks and Joel performing.

There will be a pre-sale for tickets on Jan. 26. The Live Nation pre-sale for Nicks’ solo dates will be held on Ticketmaster and it will begin at 10 a.m. local venue time. The pre-sale for Nicks’ concert tour will last until 10 p.m. local venue time.

For fans who cannot participate in the pre-sale, tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster for the general public on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Stevie Nicks will put on multiple concerts across North America

For her upcoming tour, Nicks will perform in cities in the U.S. and Canada. Her solo concerts will begin in March and conclude in June. The complete list of Nicks’ solo tour dates can be viewed below.

Stevie Nicks tour dates:

March, 15: 2023: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

March 18, 2023: Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

March 23, 2023: San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 26, 2023: Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

March 30, 2023: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

April 2, 2023: New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

April 5, 2023: Birmingham, Alabama at The Legacy Arena at BJCC

May 12, 2023: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

May 16, 2023: Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

May 22, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 25, 2023: Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

June 20, 2023: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 23, 2023: Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 27, 2023: Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

Stevie Nicks will tour with Billy Joel

In addition to touring different arenas on her own, Nicks will perform in stadiums during her tour on certain dates with Joel. The complete list of stadium dates with Joel can be viewed below.

Stevie Nicks with Billy Joel tour dates:

March 10, 2023: Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

April 8, 2023, Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

May 19, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

June 16, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 5, 2023: Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Stadium

Aug. 19, 2023: Kansas City, Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023: Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

Oct. 7, 2023: Baltimore, Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium

Nov. 10, 2023: Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

Prices for Nicks’ solo tour tickets have not yet been released. On each concert date’s page, Ticketmaster released a notice saying, “Availability and pricing are subject to change. Resale ticket prices may exceed face value.”

Tickets for Nicks’ concerts with Joel have already gone on sale and are available on Ticketmaster.