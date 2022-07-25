Stevie Nicks Announces Fall 2022 Tour Featuring Vanessa Carlton

Stevie Nicks returns to the stage for her 2022 tour, performing live in concerts with Vanessa Carlton as the opening act. Here’s what we know about the former Fleetwood Mac member and how to get tickets to her upcoming performances.

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton embark on their 2022 tour

Musician Stevie Nicks performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Erika Goldring/WireImage

She appeared on American Horror Story as the “White Witch.” She’s also a chart-topping solo artist who recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus for “Edge of Midnight.” Nicks is the singer behind “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Leather and Lace,” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

In 2022, this musician embarks on a North American-based tour, announcing the upcoming shows on social media.

“I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone,” Nicks wrote on Instagram. Opening for Nicks will be Carlton — the solo pop artist who released “A Thousand Miles,” “Who’s to Say,” and “White Houses.”

“Thrilled does not begin to capture what I feel right now,” Carton captioned her Instagram post. “To be able to perform these shows and be on the road with the dream weaver [Stevie Nicks] and her incredible band and crew continues to be one of the greatest honors of my career! I hope you’ll be able to catch us at one of these performances. It’s gonna be good.”

How to get tickets for Stevie Nicks’ 2022 tour

This tour stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, the Ascend Amphitheater of Nashville, and the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix. The tour ends on Oct. 28 with a performance in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicks is also a headliner at more than one music festival in 2022. That includes Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Music and Surf Festival and Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Festival.

Tickets to Stevie Nicks’ 2022 tour will be sold via Ticketmaster. Presale options are available to select fans, including the Live Nation Presale on July 28. To purchase tickets without early access, fans can head to Ticketmaster on Friday, July 29. Tickets will be mobile delivery only, with an eight-ticket limit per account.

For fans who miss the Ticketmaster sales, seats are available via resale websites like StubHub. Tickets for the Highland Park, Illinois shows are currently over $200 for lawn and over $300 for admittance to the pavilion.

Did Stevie Nicks tour with Tom Petty?

As an honorary heartbreaker, Nicks toured with Tom Petty in 2017. Of course, the “Seven Wonders” singer toured with the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, performing the group’s hit songs. The original Fleetwood Mac members were Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, and Danny Kirwan.

The band evolved over the years to include other musicians and eventually disbanded, with Nicks breaking out as a solo artist. Original tracks like “Dreams,” “Landslide,” and “Gypsy” are still available on Spotify and Apple Music.

