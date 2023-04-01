Stevie Nicks Called This Celebrity Fleetwood Mac Superfan ‘a Strange Girl’

New Zealand singer Lorde is a Fleetwood Mac superfan, and Stevie Nicks once complimented her by calling her “a strange girl.” Here’s what the two singers have said about each other and why Nicks thinks Lorde is strange.

Stevie Nicks | C Flanagan/WireImage

Lorde is a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks superfan

26-year-old Lorde has gushed about Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks several times. The New Zealand native called the 1977 Rumours album the “perfect record” (per Far Out Magazine).

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lorde shared a lengthy message about how the rock band impacted her life. She wrote, “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, I SAW THE BEST CONCERT OF MY LIFE LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS FLEETWOOD MAC.”

She described her struggle to get a ticket and how it was pouring rain at the show, but it was all worth it. “Never before has a band given so much to me…every song had a place in my heart, in the fabric of my childhood and my family life.”

Lorde also wrote of her admiration for Nicks. “STEVIE. how purely magical it was to see her in front of me, my crescent moon mother, in the flesh, all in black, her hair playing tricks with the light.”

And in an August 2021 interview with NME, Lorde name-dropped Nicks when asked what kind of legacy she wanted to leave behind. “I think if people still have a huge amount of respect for [my music] in the way that I still think David Byrne is cool as hell or Stevie [Nicks] – these people that just are still doing it and are as cool and relevant as they have you ever been; that is super inspiring to me,” she said.

See Stevie Nicks, Lorde, Cardi B and more in the best photos from #GRAMMYs week https://t.co/erirciCHOI pic.twitter.com/8iKZdIDEIi — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 30, 2018

Stevie Nicks once called Lorde ‘a strange girl’

In a February 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Stevie Nicks was asked what advice she would give Lorde for keeping in touch with her dreams. Nicks responded by calling the singer “a strange girl.”

“I don’t think Lorde is going to have any problem at all keeping in touch with what she does,” the “Gypsy” singer said. “I think she’s just as odd as you or me. She’s a strange girl, and so are we.”

Nicks praised Lorde’s work as an artist. “And she’s a really great writer and she’s really good at doing her own recorded stuff,” she said. “I don’t think that any real serious songwriter is ever going to have a problem staying connected to the dream world that allows us to write songs.”

Nicks added, “She just has to keep doing what she’s doing.”

The New Zealand singer performed the Fleetwood Mac song ‘Silver Springs’

In January 2018, Fleetwood Mac received the MusiCares Person of the Year award. Several musicians, including Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Lorde, honored the band by performing their songs.

Lorde covered Stevie Nicks’ track “Silver Springs.” The song is about Nicks’ breakup with Lindsey Buckingham, and perhaps Lorde singing it cast a type of spell – because the evening marked a huge turning point in Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship. The guitarist was fired from Fleetwood Mac just days later.

As the band accepted their award, “Rhiannon,” a song written by Nicks, was playing, which Buckingham allegedly complained about. Then Nicks felt that Buckingham mocked her speech as she accepted the award on behalf of the group.

Buckingham has said in multiple interviews that he thinks Nicks was responsible for his firing. “It would be like a scenario where Mick Jagger says, ‘Either Keith [Richards] goes or I go,’” he told the LA Times. “But I guess the singer has to stay. The figurehead has to stay.”