Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham

Most Fleetwood Mac fans know that Stevie Nicks had a complicated romance with Lindsey Buckingham, but the singer also dated several members of the Eagles. She once said that one of the famous musicians she went out with was “very, very male chauvinistic.” Here’s which celebrity Nicks called out for his behavior while they were dating.

Singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks famously dated Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Their romance inspired some of the band’s biggest songs, including “Dreams,” “Silver Springs,” and “Go Your Own Way.” She also dated the band’s drummer and founding member, Mick Fleetwood.

But Fleetwood and Buckingham weren’t the only men from the same band Nicks went out with. She dated three different members of the Eagles.

Nicks has an on-and-off relationship with the Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley. They considered marriage, but Nicks was devoted to her career and didn’t want to settle down. Years after their breakup, Nicks and Henley released the hit duet “Leather and Lace,” which remained on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

Nicks was in a relationship with Joe Walsh, the Eagles’ guitarist and vocalist, for three years. She once called him the “great, great love” of her life. She also dated the Eagles’ songwriter John David “J.D.” Souther.

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks dated many famous men, one of whom she called “very, very male chauvinistic.”

She and Lindsey Buckingham have had a history of passionate arguments, some of which reportedly turned violent. It’s easy to assume that Nicks was referring to Buckingham when she called one of her exes “chauvinistic.” But it was the Eagles’ songwriter J.D. Souther she was talking about.

Nicks opened up about her relationship with Souther in a March 1982 interview with High Times Magazine. “I went out with John David Souther for a while, who is very, very, very male chauvinistic and very sweet and cute and wonderful but very Texas, and I found when I was with him, I didn’t mention Fleetwood Mac ever,” she said. “It didn’t help my status with the man to bring up anything I did, so I didn’t. And then you start saying, ‘But I work too. I’m happening. I write songs, but you aren’t giving me a break.’”

The Fleetwood Mac star revealed what it was like dating different members of the Eagles

In an October 1997 interview with Spin Magazine, Stevie Nicks shared more about what it was like dating different men from the Eagles.

“I went out with Don for a while. I went out with J.D. Souther for a while. We had an incredible time,” she said. “Well, all those Eagles were an interesting group of guys. They were such good songwriters. I was blown away. I was totally awestruck. I mean, I was very, very famous, but it didn’t make me less awestruck with these men than anybody else. I was just as big a fan.”

When asked about how the Eagles dressed, Nicks responded, “You know what? When I was hanging around with them, I had no idea what kind of clothes they wore, except that they always looked good.”

