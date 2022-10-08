Stevie Nicks Claims She and Harry Styles Were ‘Best, Best Friends in Another Life’

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles are good friends and have performed together many times. The Fleetwood Mac singer recently said that she and the former One Direction member were best friends in another life. Here’s what Nicks shared about her relationship with Styles and hearing his album Fine Line before it came out.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles are close friends and collaborators

Harry Styles was a fan of Stevie Nicks since childhood, but he didn’t get to meet the singer until 2015, after a Fleetwood Mac show in London.

At their first meeting, the former One Direction member presented Nicks with a birthday cake. “Piped her name onto it. She loved it,” Styles told Rolling Stone. “Glad she liked carrot cake.”

In May 2017, Styles brought Nicks on stage during his show at Troubadour in Los Angeles. As he introduced the “Gypsy” singer, he said that it was going to be “one of the best nights of [his] life.” Together, they performed his song “Two Ghosts,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” and Nicks’ “Leather and Lace.”

And when the Fleetwood Mac star was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer gave a heartfelt speech in which he referred to Nicks as a “magical gypsy godmother.”

“She is more than a role model – she’s a beacon to all of us,” Styles gushed. “Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks tonight at the forum ?? pic.twitter.com/kMSqBvJ0rC — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) December 14, 2019

Stevie Nicks said that she and Harry Styles were ‘best, best friends in another life’

Harry Styles has been a longtime fan of Stevie Nicks, and the Fleetwood Mac star returns his admiration. She has called Styles the “son she never had.” In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer described Styles as her “love child” with drummer Mick Fleetwood, her bandmate and ex-boyfriend.

“When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had,’” Nicks said. “So I adopted him. I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock-and-roll record.”

And on Sept. 26, Nicks discussed her bond with Styles on The Zane Lowe Interview Series podcast. “He’s that kind of a friend. He’s a brother, and a son, and maybe that we were best, best friends in another life or something. I don’t know. But yes, we’re very close.”

just casually losing it over Stevie Nicks holding Harry Styles as if he were her own dear sweet firstborn son it's fine i'm fine pic.twitter.com/FwLHUnbTap — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) March 30, 2019

The Fleetwood Mac star opened up about how she heard ‘Fine Line’ before the album was released

On the podcast, Stevie Nicks shared that she heard Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line before it came out.

“I and my little coven of women friends were in London with Harry when he had at least made a tape of all the new songs that were gonna go on Fine Line, right before the pandemic,” Nicks said. “And we sat and listened to all of those songs three times. Three times.”

She continued, “We went to Indian food dinner and then, at like, you know, midnight, and then came back from 2:00 until 9:00 the next morning, listened to everything three times.”

Nicks described how she and the other women analyzed Styles’ album. “Said nothing the first time through, said something, all of us, the second time through, but by the third time, it was just women -” Nicks started making gibberish sounds to imitate the cacophony of critiques.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Admits She ‘Resented’ This Line in a Popular Fleetwood Mac Song