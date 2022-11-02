Stevie Nicks Delights Fans With Witchy Halloween Throwback Photo

Stevie Nicks shared a throwback photo for Halloween, and fans loved the Fleetwood Mac stra’s witch costume. Here’s what Nicks posted and why fans are obsessed with the singer’s witchy style.

Stevie Nicks shared a Halloween throwback photo of herself dressed as a witch

On Oct. 31, Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post showing a throwback photo of herself wearing a witch costume, complete with a tall pointed hat and long, tapered fingers.

“Happy Halloween,” the Fleetwood Mac singer captioned the image, adding a crescent moon emoji. She played a show at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama that evening.

Nicks has dressed up as a witch for Halloween several times. In fact, according to Stephen Davis’ Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, she insisted on being a witch for Halloween every year as a kid.

“I always had a great love for Halloween,” Nicks recalled in the book, “and for being a witchy character from when I was six years old. My mom and I argued about it every single year, and she was very tired of making witch costumes.”

Stevie Nicks played a witch on ‘American Horror Story’ and is known for her signature ethereal look

Singer Stevie Nicks doesn’t only dress as a witch on Halloween – her signature ethereal look is part of her on-stage act and her real life.

She is so well-known for her witchy shawls and flowing gowns that show creator Ryan Murphy cast the singer as a witch in season 3 of American Horror Story. The season, which centers around a school of witches, is known as “Coven.”

Nicks admitted she was initially reluctant to accept the role. “I wouldn’t have done this 30 years ago,” she told the LA Times in 2014. “In the beginning of my career, the whole idea that some wacky, creepy people were writing, ‘You’re a witch, you’re a witch!’ was so arresting. And there I am like, ‘No, I’m not! I just wear black because it makes me look thinner, you idiots.’”

But she decided to embrace her witchy reputation. “So when all this came along, I was like, ‘What, really, am I going to turn this down because of all that past nonsense?’” Nicks said. “I’m way too old and I’ve been through way too much to give up an opportunity like this. I’m fearless. You have to be fearless in life. I’m not afraid of anything.”

She was just a witch…

Fans loved the Fleetwood Mac singer’s Halloween throwback picture

Stevie Nicks fans are familiar with her signature look, but they still loved seeing the Fleetwood Mac star in her witch Halloween costume. They admired the singer in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Fellow musician Margo Price commented, “Happy Halloween to the queen witch! We love you.”

“Have a blast, Stevie Nicks, you wickedly beautiful white witch,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Halloween would be NOTHING without you.”

And one fan wrote, “Crazy to think Stevie invented Halloween.”

