Stevie Nicks ‘Didn’t Much Care’ For Her Fleetwood Mac Replacement in the 1990s

While Fleetwood Mac has had a constantly rotating roster, many consider the true band to consist of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie. In the 1990s, the band went back on the road, but the only returning members were Fleetwood and John McVie. Bekka Bramlett filled in for Nicks, and according to Bramlett, Nicks was not a fan.

Bekka Bramlett replaced Stevie Nicks during Fleetwood Mac’s 1990’s return

Stevie Nicks | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the summer of 1994, Fleetwood Mac went on tour. However, the band was very different, with Bramlett, Dave Mason, and Billy Burnette. In his 2014 memoir, Play On, Fleetwood admitted that he should not have called themselves Fleetwood Mac as they weren’t the same band. It was essentially false advertising to sell tickets.

Bramlett took on the role of Nicks, and she knew it was impossible to fill those shoes. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bramlett admitted she knew her role was to be a placeholder in the hopes Nicks decided to return.

“I knew my job was to get Stevie back,” Bramlett said. “I wasn’t a moron. I also knew this was a dangerous job when I took it. I knew I was facing tomatoes. But I didn’t want to wear a top hat. I didn’t want to twirl around. I wanted to be me. I even dyed my hair brown just so people in the cheap seats would know that Stevie wasn’t going to be here. I didn’t want anyone to be discouraged or let down.”

Bramlett said Nicks ‘didn’t much care’ for her

While Stevie Nicks elected not to return to Fleetwood Mac for their 1994 tour, she didn’t appear to be a fan of Bramlett taking her place. Bramlett told Rolling Stone that Nicks came to see them one time, and she said some unfavorable things about her performance. However, Bramlett doesn’t hold a grudge, as she understands why the “Dreams” singer might not have been fond of her.

“She didn’t much care for me. I cared for her. We were at this place called the Cellar, and Billy Burnette went, ‘Stevie’s coming!’ Bramlett revealed. “I was blonde. The first thing she said was, “Oh, I didn’t know she was blonde. And she over-sings.” Everyone at the table said the same thing, so I know it’s true. But it’s OK. I still love her. She probably felt like I pissed on her tree. I can understand that. I’m a woman. I dig it. I understand it. I get it. I don’t dig it, but I get it.”

No one could replace Nicks, but Bramlett did an admirable job

While replacing Stevie Nicks in Fleetwood Mac is impossible, Bramlett filled the role admirably. Any footage showing her performing with the band reveals she has a natural stage presence and a fantastic rockstar voice. However, her heart may have belonged to country music, as she formed a country duo with Burnette.

Nicks did return to the band soon after Bramlett left, and the band has been off and on in recent years. However, there is doubt that the band will ever get back together after the recent death of Christine McVie.