Stevie Nicks Had an Expensive Solution to Overpacking for Tour

Stevie Nicks | Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks’ tours could be lengthy, and she wanted to travel in as much comfort as possible. This meant packing a significant amount of luggage to bring with her. She explained that she often had to cut back on the number of things she packed. She had a specific solution in mind, but it wasn’t a cheap one.

The Fleetwood Mac singer flew in a Lear jet as part of a romantic gesture

In the 1970s, Nicks began dating Don Henley of The Eagles. He often made grand romantic gestures that cost a great deal of money. On one occasion, he picked her up in a private jet, which Nicks found so romantic that she says she’ll think about it on her deathbed.

Stevie Nicks | Francesco Da Vinci/Getty Images

“I was on the road, he was on the road,” she said, per the book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis. “It picked me up after my show, flew me to Atlanta. I stayed there that day and his show, and then right after the show that little cranberry red Lear jet was waiting for me. It was wonderful. It was one of the most romantic things that ever happened to me in my whole life. It’ll pass before me on my deathbed.”

Stevie Nicks shared her solution to overpacking on tour

Nicks has spent a significant portion of her life on tour, traveling from city to city for months at a time. She has a reputation for allegedly making over-the-top requests at hotels, such as asking for pink walls or a grand piano.

She also packs a lot for her tours. Nicks has amassed an impressive collection of shawls, platform boots, and other costume items — so many that she requires a vault for them — and needed more space for them than was available.

“I’ve already been told to drop half the stuff I’m traveling with,” she told the Austin American-Statesman in 1989.

Her ideal solution to overpacking wasn’t cutting back on supplies but making more room for them. She wanted Atlantic Records or MCA to provide her with a private jet so she wouldn’t have to worry about the amount of luggage she packed.

Stevie Nicks brings her dog on private jets when she’s on tour

These days, Nicks does have access to a private jet, which is ideal for when she brings her dog, Lily, on tour.

“After each show we get on a plane to go to the next city,” Nicks told InStyle. “We always fly private, and she prefers a G4 jet because it’s easier for her to run up and down the aisle. When we stay in nice hotels, she knows the one rule is she can’t pee on the Persian carpets or we’ll be banished. Sometimes I have to remind her of that. When we do get a break from touring, we go home to our condo in California.”

