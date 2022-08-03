Stevie Nicks’ ‘Fearlessness’ Shines in New ‘Female Force’ Comic Book Starring the Fleetwood Mac Singer

Stevie Nicks is already a legendary singer, songwriter, and producer, and now the witchy Fleetwood Mac vocalist can add comic book star to her resume. TidalWave Comics created a new “Female Force” series book about the “Dreams” singer. Here’s what we know about the comic book, how it highlights Nicks’ fearlessness, and what the singer has said about her fears in the past.

Stevie Nicks | Erika Goldring/WireImage

Stevie Nicks stars in a new ‘Female Force’ comic book about the Fleetwood Mac singer’s life

Iconic singer Stevie Nicks has inspired countless works of art, and now she has a comic book based on her life story.

On July 14, TidalWave Comics announced on Instagram that they would add a Stevie Nicks comic book to their “Female Force” collection on July 20.

The 22-page book is available digitally and in print on multiple platforms. It was written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Ramon Salas. The hard-back version features cover art by famed comic book artist Paulo Teles Yonami.

According to the company’s website, the “Female Force” collection “offers a broad examination of strong and influential women who are shaping modern history and culture.”

Other famous women featured in the series include Gloria Steinem, Mother Teresa, Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, RuPaul, Princess Diana, and more.

The ‘Female Force’ comic book author praised Stevie Nicks’ ‘fearlessness’

In TidalWave Comics’ Instagram post announcing the Stevie Nicks comic book, the company shared a quote by Michael Frizell, the author of Nicks’ “Female Force” book and an educator at Missouri State University in Springfield.

“There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh,” Frizell said. “Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”

Fans can expect to see Nicks’ fearlessness highlighted in the comic book.

"I am pretty fearless, and you know why? Because I don't handle fear very well; I'm not a good terrified person."- @StevieNicks



As a member of @fleetwoodmac, Nicks has two recordings in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. 'Rumours' was inducted in 2003 & #FleetwoodMac was inducted in 2016. pic.twitter.com/4kKeAw1Jyu — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 10, 2018

The Fleetwood Mac singer once described her fearlessness about death

Author Michael Frizell isn’t the first person to call Stevie Nicks fearless; the Fleetwood Mac singer has also described herself that way.

“I am pretty fearless. You know why? Because I don’t handle fear very well; I’m not a good terrified person,” the “Landslide” singer once said (per Rolling Stone).

Nicks has cited her spirituality as a source of courage. In 1982, the singer told Playboy that she doesn’t fear death. “I’m not afraid of it at all. But I try to get as much done as I can, because you don’t know how long you’re going to be here,” she said. “That’s why it’s important that I type a page or two every night – even if that’s at 11 a.m.”

She added, “See, I think you live on earth a certain number of times until you finish what it is that you were meant to do here. And then you go on. I don’t think I’ll be back here. I think I’m done.”

Nicks expressed a similar sentiment in a 2020 interview with The Guardian. “Some people are really afraid of dying, but I’m not,” she said. “I’ve always believed in spiritual forces.”

RELATED: Christine McVie Revealed How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Her Rejoining Fleetwood Mac After 15 Years