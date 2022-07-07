Stevie Nicks’ ‘Greatest Treasure’ Is a Gift From Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie are the only two women in Fleetwood Mac. Because of this, they’ve relied on one another over the years, navigating industry misogyny and stormy band dynamics. They’ve worked together for decades and have grown close. Nicks even said that one of her most valued possessions is a gift McVie gave her.

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks got along right away

McVie was an existing member of Fleetwood Mac when Nicks joined the group. Because of this, McVie had the final say on whether or not Nicks could join the band.

“It was critical that I got on with her because I’d never played with another girl,” McVie told The Guardian. “But I liked her instantly. She was funny and nice but also there was no competition. We were completely different on the stage to each other and we wrote differently too.”

"We made a pact that we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens in the music business. That when we walked into a room none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look through us. And they never did."

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac pic.twitter.com/JVoRX0tt6v — Eric Alper ? (@ThatEricAlper) October 9, 2021

For her part, Nicks was bowled over by McVie.

“When I met Chris — this sounds like a movie, right?” she said in an interview with the 1975’s Matty Healy for The Face. “When I met Christine McVie … she’s five years older than me, so we were like 28 and 33. And Christine is a full on, you know, trained concert pianist person and an amazing artist painter. So there was so much more to Christine than just music, and when I met her that night at the Mexican food dinner, I was just like, I was awestruck with her.”

Stevie Nicks greatly values a gift from Christine McVie

As they began to work together, Nicks and McVie became friends. Nicks, who has a very specific style of dressing, said that her “greatest treasure” is a gift from her bandmate. It fits into her wardrobe well.

“[It’s] a spectacular antique diamond ring that Christine McVie gave me in 1997,” she told the New Zealand Herald in 2017.

McVie also has a valued piece of jewelry from Nicks. When she rejoined Fleetwood Mac after a lengthy hiatus, she looked to the bracelet as a metaphor.

“Stevie gave me this chain,” she told The New Yorker. “It used to have a diamond feather on it. It’s a metaphor, you know. That the chain of the band will never be broken. Not by me, anyways. Not again by me.”

The two women have not spoken much since Fleetwood Mac’s last tour

Nicks and McVie grew closer after the latter rejoined Fleetwood Mac. After the band’s most recent tour, though, McVie said they don’t talk very much anymore.

“I don’t communicate with Stevie [Nicks] very much either,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022. “When we were on the last tour, we did a lot. We always sat next to each other on the plane and we got on really well. But since the band broke up, I’ve not been speaking to her at all.”

She also isn’t sure if the band will tour again.

“I don’t know. It’s impossible to say,” she said. “We might get back together, but I just couldn’t say for sure.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie Got Matching Apartments to Get Away From Their Male Bandmates