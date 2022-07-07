Stevie Nicks’ Highly Cautious Pandemic Trip Ended With a Fractured Knee

Stevie Nicks took as many precautions as possible during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and advised her fans to do the same. She explained that she barely left her California home during this time. Eventually, though, her work on a concert film required her to travel to Chicago. Though she did it as carefully as possible, she didn’t return home unscathed. While she didn’t catch the coronavirus, she did fracture her knee.

Stevie Nicks worked on a concert film during the pandemic

Nicks felt particularly frustrated by her inability to perform music during the pandemic.

“This pandemic is more than just a pandemic for me. This is stealing what I consider to be my last youthful years,” Nicks told the New Zealand Herald. “I don’t have just 10 years to hang around and wait for this thing to go away. I have places to go, people to sing for, another album to make. With every day that goes by, it’s like taking this time away from me. That I think is the hardest thing for me.”

To combat the sense of hopelessness and satisfy fans, Nicks began working on Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold: The Concert. This featured footage from her 2016 tour.

“As we started to understand that this Covid thing was not a joke, I started going to myself, ‘Well, you know what? This may be the closest to going to a big, big concert that’s actually not from 1977 that is new,'” she said. “It’s brand new and it’s fantastic.”

She hurt her knee in the snow

In order to edit the film, Nicks traveled to Chicago. She tried to avoid contact with others as much as possible, traveling by private jet and staying in a previously vacant home on a golf course. She worried that getting sick would permanently affect her voice, but she wanted to be a part of the editing process.

“They can’t do it without me. I won’t allow it,” she said. “We got it all done. It was really fun. We were really safe.”

Unfortunately, though, the month-long trip didn’t go off entirely without a hitch. Toward the end, Nicks slipped in the snow and fell hard.

“I was like screaming as I went through the air and saw the gravel driveway coming toward my face and just made a quick turn,” she explained. “So, I didn’t fall face down and caught myself. Because of my strong, tambourine arms, I was able to stop myself from crashing even worse. It was a really bad fall, but it’s OK.”

She fractured the knee that she had already hurt in the past.

“It’s had a hard time getting better,” she said. “I hurt this knee really bad, my left knee, before, years ago. I had been dealing with it and fixed it … I had just really gotten it to be to the place where it was totally better, then I fractured it. So now it’s almost better.”

Stevie Nicks has begun to play her first shows since the pandemic

Luckily, Nicks made a recovery and has been able to resume performances. She canceled her tour dates in 2021 in order to protect her health. This year though, she began touring again. Nicks noted that because of their stringent health and safety policies, she did not catch the coronavirus.

