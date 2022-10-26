How Stevie Nicks Knew Her Dog Lily Was ‘the One’

Stevie Nicks isn’t just a rock star. She’s an animal lover too. The Fleetwood Mac singer not only enjoys her furry friends’ companionship but also hopes to return as her dog in her next life. Nicks has adored dogs for most of her life, and she recently explained how she knew her pup Lily was the perfect companion.

Stevie Nicks quickly realized her dog Lily was ‘the one’

Losing a pet can be emotionally painful and cause deep sadness and loneliness. When Stevie Nicks’ dog Sulamith died, she was griefstricken. Sulamith was the singer’s beloved companion for 18 years. Nicks found Lily, a Chinese crested dog, a few weeks later, and the pair have been inseparable.

Sulamith was a mix of Yorkshire terrier and Chinese crested. Although Nicks initially thought the pup’s bald patches were a sign of health issues, she realized Sulamith was part hairless Chinese crested and promptly fell in love with the breed.

“My dog Lily is something else. I started looking for a dog about three and a half years ago, and when I first saw a picture of her online, she looked so cute, like a little tree fairy. I immediately got on a plane to Houston to meet her,” Nicks told InStyle. “Sitting there on the floor in the midst of a litter of Chinese crested puppies, I knew she was the one.”

Stevie Nicks says she and her dog have a lot in common

The Fleetwood Mac star and her dog Lily are known for their unique style, love of music, and devotion to friends and family. Lily frequently flies aboard private jets, sleeps in cushy beds, and wears cashmere outfits.

“We always fly private, and she prefers a G4 jet because it’s easier for her to run up and down the aisle,” Nicks told InStyle. “When we stay in nice hotels, she knows the one rule is she can’t pee on the Persian carpets, or we’ll be banished. Sometimes I have to remind her of that. When we do get a break from touring, we go home to our condo in California.”

Lily also hangs out with famous musicians, including Harry Styles and Sheryl Crowe. No wonder Nicks wants to be reincarnated as her dog — it seems like a charmed life.

In addition, Stevie Nicks and her dog Lily share many personality traits. Nicks describes Lily as beautiful, dramatic, and friendly. They’re both adventuresome souls who appreciate music and like to travel the globe together. They both bring joy to each other’s lives.

The singer chose the perfect name for her dog

4 years ago when my little Sulamith died at 18 years old~ I found this little tree fairy~ I waited 17 days~ She saved my life…Happy 4th Birthday Lily~ as we go down this path of life~ Forever love, Mama Stevie ~ P.S. Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/rMf8yc6j61 — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) May 1, 2020

Naming a dog is like naming a child — it matters because it makes them feel special and loved. The “Edge of Seventeen” singer wanted to choose a meaningful moniker for her new pooch. It couldn’t be just any name. It needed to be something with musicality and elegance.

“I went through every possible name you could imagine, and then I came up with Lily because it made me think of an old chanteuse or a sophisticated actress. Her personality actually reminds me a lot of Marilyn Monroe’s,” Nicks explained.

Considering that Lily was destined to live the rockstar lifestyle, it’s appropriate she has a name fit for a celebrity.

A dog is a friend for life, which seems to be the case for Nicks and Lily. The “For What It’s Worth” singer is currently on a U.S. tour, and her pal Lily is always nearby.

