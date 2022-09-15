Why Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Thought for Certain Their 1st Album as a Duo Would Be a Hit (It Flopped and Got Them Dropped)

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship with mostly in the public eye, with these two starting their friendship/romance/music careers as teenagers. Aside from their work in Fleetwood Mac, the duo created a self-titled project together.

After the project failed, they were dropped by their record company. Here’s what we know about Buckingham Nicks.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham appeared in Fleetwood Mac

Their lineup changed throughout the years. However, Fleetwood Mac was best known with featured members Nicks, Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. Fleetwood Mac earned recognition for Rumours, snagging the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year for this collection.

Even decades later, songs like “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Little Lies,” and “You Make Loving Fun” receive praise from listeners. However, not every project by Nicks and Buckingham was a success.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham released an album as a duo — and the project failed

Even before they were in the “Everywhere” band, Nicks and Buckingham were friends turned lovers turned collaborators. Aside from their work with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks and Buckingham wrote music as solo artists and as a duo/couple. That includes their first official release — their 1973 self-titled album — which didn’t land as well as the musicians expected.

“We thought we had made it,” Nicks said, according to Music Spotlight Magazine. “Famous people played on our record. We were living the high life.”

Under Polydor records, the duo released 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. Although they were excited at the prospect of a two-piece album, radio DJs told record promoters “the songs lacked originality.” As a result, Polydor dropped the Buckingham-Nicks act.

“Lindsey and I were devastated because we’d just had a taste of the finer things in life,” Nicks said, according to the same Magazine, “And now we were back to square one.”

Some Buckingham-Nicks fans called this album their ‘best work’

The 2017 album Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie is available on music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. However, the Buckingham Nicks collection is missing from most streaming services. Fans can still listen to unofficial versions on YouTube. Years later, fans still stream the musicians’ “failed” project.

“Wow, after having listened to all of the 70s and 80s Fleetwood Mac albums, I’m kind of disappointed to say I like Buckingham / Nicks more than almost any of those records from that era,” one YouTube comment read. “This is everything I like about their kind of songwriting. Just two people in love making music together. Absolutely beautiful.”

“This album is by far Lindsey and Stevie’s best work that they ever did together,” another YouTuber wrote. “Simple without overproduction, and sung from the heart when they were both deeply in love. This album is the child they never had and holds all their love. I hope they will find their way back to one another one day. The story has a strange ending.”

