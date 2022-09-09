Stevie Nicks Used to ‘Love Taking Care of’ Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham shared Fleetwood Mac songwriting credits. They also shared a house. During one interview, Nicks commented on “taking care” of Buckingham and their budding romantic relationship.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were two members of the ‘Go Your Own Way’ band Fleetwood Mac

Singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group Fleetwood Mac perform at the US Festival | Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Nicks and Buckingham are two former Fleetwood Mac members known for their friendship turned music partnership turned into romance. The LA Times reports that these musicians met in the 1960s while still high school students.

Music brought the two together, and they started making music shortly after. Before joining Fleetwood Mac, Nicks and Buckingham appeared in a band called Fritz, although they were encouraged to leave the group shortly after.

“They were OK,” producer Keith Olsen said to Stevie’s biographer Zoë Howe, “but not the super band of the future.”

“I took Stevie and Lindsey aside and said to them, ‘You two really have a unique sound together, but the rest of your band will hold you back. You’d do much better as a duo,'” Olsen added, according to Music Spotlight Magazine.

After leaving Fritz, the two joined Fleetwood Mac — the rock band also featuring members Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood.

Stevie Nicks said she loved ‘taking care’ of Lindsey Buckingham and their house

Most of Nicks/Buckingham’s relationship was in the public eye, with these two starting their romance while in Fleetwood Mac. Some Fleetwood Mac songs were a reflection of real life, including “Landslide.” The couple even got a house together.

“We did have a great relationship at first,” Nicks said during a 2003 interview with The Mirror. “I loved taking care of him and the house.”

Of course, the two had a symbiotic relationship regarding music. Both wrote songs, but together, the artists created the chart-topping Fleetwood Mac hits known by most fans today. Nicks added that her partner “took my little skeleton songs and turned them into fully finished pieces.”

At one point, these two created a duo album together, Buckingham Nicks, although the project wasn’t widely well-received by listeners. It remains available on YouTube via unofficial accounts. Fleetwood Mac played their final show in 1973, with Nicks and Buckingham seldom reuniting for concerts.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham broke up (and Fleetwood Mac broke up)

Nicks and Buckingham have since split as a couple. In the following years, these musicians released songs as solo artists. Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” was remade into “Edge of Midnight” by Miley Cyrus. She enjoyed an appearance on American Horror Story and collaborated with Lana Del Rey, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and other artists.

Buckingham released “Holiday Road” for National Lampoon’s Vacation. His song “Trouble” holds over 15 million Spotify plays. Music by Fleetwood Mac is available on most major streaming platforms.

