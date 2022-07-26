Stevie Nicks, the Lumineers, and Others To Perform at Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Festival

For the first time, Sound on Sound will take place in Bridgeport, Connecticut, welcoming music fans with local food vendors, craft beer, and a uniquely folk/alternative lineup. Here’s what we know about Stevie Nicks, the Lumineers, and other performers at Sound on Sound and how to get tickets to the festival.

Sound on Sound debuts in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Stevie Nicks performs during 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Erika Goldring/WireImage

New York City has Governors Ball Music Festival, while New Jersey has Shadow of the City and Sea.Hear.Now. The Sound on Sound will be hosted in Bridgeport, Connecticut, marking the first time this festival will welcome music fans. The event takes place outdoors at Seaside Park, described on the festival’s website as the “premier waterside green space.”

“It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world-class music festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together,” Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment said, according to NME. “Sound On Sound is a two-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to.”

“As a Connecticut resident myself,” he continued, “I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park.”

While there will be two stages at the festival, there will be no overlapping sets. That means attendees can hear every band appearing on the grounds (in between grabbing food and drinks, of course.) The full lineup of food and beverage vendors will be announced closer to the event dates.

Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers headline Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Music Festival

The headliner for Sunday, Sept. 25, is Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, while The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks headline the Sept. 24 show. (Stevie Nicks is set to appear in New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now. Festival the weekend before.)

Other artists appearing at Sound on Sound include Brandi Carlile, The National, Jenny Lewis, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, CAAMP, and Gary Clark JR.

Foldable chairs are allowed at the music festival, as are blankets and certain bags. While outside food and alcohol are not permitted, there will be some exceptions made for medical purposes with a provided doctor’s note. Bad vibes are explicitly excluded from Sound on Sound.

How to get tickets for the Sound on Sound Festival

There are different levels of Sound on Sound tickets available for purchase. VIP ticket holders have a designated viewing area on the festival grounds and re-entry multiple times into the outdoor area.

The most a fan can purchase (besides a cabana) is a 2-Day Platinum Ticket, which comes with “all the access of a VIP Ticket, plus exclusive viewing on stage or at the front of [the] stage, and access to a backstage, open-bar hospitality area, and more.”

General admission tickets for Saturday, Sept. 24, cost $179 plus fees, while tickets for Sunday, Sept. 25 are $169 plus fees. Fans can learn more by visiting the Sound on Sound website.

RELATED: Is Jack Harlow Really That Bad? Here’s Our Review of His Governors Ball Music Festival Performance