Stevie Nicks’ Messy Affair With Mick Fleetwood Taught Her an Invaluable Life Lesson

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood once had an affair while on tour with Fleetwood Mac. The singer said the relationship taught her an important life lesson. Here’s what Nicks learned from her experience with the drummer, and how they moved on from their illicit romance.

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood | Fin Costello/Redferns

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood had an affair

Most Fleetwood Mac fans know that Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham had a roller-coaster relationship. But the singer also had an affair with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1977, during the Australian leg of the Rumours tour. Nicks was dating the Eagles’ Don Henley at the time, and Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd.

“Mick and I would never have had an affair had we not had a party and all been completely drunk and messed up and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party,” Nicks said for Oprah’s Master Class. “So guess what? It’s not hard to figure out what happened – and what happened wasn’t a good thing. It was doomed. It was a doomed thing, caused a lot of pain for everybody, led to nothing.”

While she regrets the affair, Nicks has called Fleetwood one of her “great, great loves,” while the drummer said the singer will always be a “soulmate.”

“I was in love with her, and she loved me, and it was not something passing in the night,” Fleetwood wrote of the relationship in his biography (per Daily Mail). “It was a proper Hollywood affair on a par with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.”

Stevie Nicks said her affair with Mick Fleetwood taught her this lesson

The Fleetwood Mac singer has expressed remorse for her illicit romance with the drummer. In an interview with Vulture, Stevie Nicks described her relationship with Mick Fleetwood as “the crazy accidental affair.” She revealed what she learned from that period of her life.

“Never shoulda happened,” Nicks said. “And we knew it from the beginning… If there’s anything I learned from that relationship, it was, ‘Don’t go after other women’s husbands,’ because it never works out. You are never gonna be the woman if you break up a marriage. You’re just the home-wrecker.”

Jenny Boyd and Mick Fleetwood at Heathrow Airport, February 1970 (Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/9GYYkGde2w — Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) November 9, 2021

The singer and the drummer stayed friends

Ultimately, Mick Fleetwood told Jenny Boyd about his affair with Stevie Nicks, and they gave their marriage another shot. The drummer and the singer stayed good friends, with no hard feelings between them.

Nicks also apologized to Boyd for the affair. “She did apologize years later,” Fleetwood’s ex-wife told Fox News in 2020. “I remember she looked at me and said, ‘I’m really sorry. I don’t know why I haven’t said it before. But it was one of those things that happened.’ I said, ‘I forgave you years ago, but I appreciate you saying this.’”

Boyd said she had already forgiven Nicks. “There were no bad vibes or anything,” she shared. “And crazy things happen all the time, like Mick and I getting divorced and then seeing each other. It got to the point where we would say, ‘Oh that’s right, we’re divorced.’ *Laughs*. And then we remarried. The whole thing was just surreal.”

