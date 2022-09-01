Stevie Nicks’ Mother Told Her in 6th Grade ‘You Will Never Be Dependent Upon a Man’ and the Message Stuck

Stevie Nicks is a chart-topping artist and a former Fleetwood Mac member. Even if this artist’s relationship with Lindsey Buckingham was in the public eye, one lesson about relationships stuck with Nicks from her childhood. Here’s what the “Edge of Seventeen” artist said about her mother’s boy advice.

Stevie Nicks performed songs like ‘Go Your Own Way’ in Fleetwood Mac

Some know this artist as the “White Witch,” releasing songs like “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” She appeared in American Horror Story as herself and collaborated with Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and other musicians.

Before her career as a solo artist, Nicks earned recognition for her role with Fleetwood Mac. There, she performed alongside her friend turned lover turned enemy turned rival — Lindsey Buckingham.

The band released songs “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” and “Rhiannon.” They earned a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Rumours, with this group officially disbanding in 1973.

Stevie Nicks’ mother told this artist to ‘never be dependent upon a man’

Before becoming a music icon, Stevie Nicks spent her childhood moving from Phoenix, Arizona, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, with her family. As a result, Nicks often made new friends wherever she traveled.

“I wore a black top hat,” the artist said during an interview with Time Out New York in 2001, “and a black vest, a black skirt, a white blouse, black tights, and black tap shoes with little heels. I had a definite knowledge of how I should look, even then.”

Even if she was more concerned about keeping her friends, Nicks’ mother reiterated the importance of independence. The lesson stuck, with Nicks remembering the advice decades later.

“You will go to school, and you will be independent, and you will never be dependent upon a man,” Nicks’ mother told her, according to “Music Spotlight”s Collector’s edition, the Stevie Nicks Tribute. The same source reports that music was one constant aspect of Nicks’ life.

Most of Nicks’ relationships occurred in the public eye, including her romantic experience with Lindsey Buckingham. The two broke up in 1976, with some songs detailing their relationship.

“I mean, I broke up with Lindsey in 1976. We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks said during an interview with The New Yorker.

“So we just put our relationship kind of back together because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac,” she continued, “it would have blown the whole thing.”

Music by Fleetwood Mac is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

